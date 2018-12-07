Police reports

• Mount Airy Tire & Automotive on Carter Street was the scene of a theft around 6 p.m. Thursday, according to city police department reports. The crime involved an unknown suspect driving up to the business and stealing four truck tires.

• Also Thursday, property damage was discovered at Talley’s Custom Frame & Gallery on North Main Street downtown, where a back window was broken. The damage was put at $200.

• An incident that involved property damage and the finding of a safe was discovered on Nov. 21 at the residence of John Howard McNair on West Virginia Street. An object was thrown at a 2011 Chevrolet pickup owned by McNair, causing damage of $600 to the hood. A Sentry safe valued at $50 also was recovered at the site, but it was unclear if it was the object used to damage the vehicle.

• Hasan Raheem McCall, 41, of 831 Maple Grove Church Road, was jailed under a $25,000 secured bond on Nov. 20 on charges of habitual driving while impaired, a felony; driving while impaired; and driving while license revoked for previous impairment.

McCall was found to allegedly have left the scene of an accident and was located in a ditch on Grove Lane at Brooklyn Avenue. He is scheduled to be in Surry District Court next Thursday.

• Scotty Edgar Jarrell, 38, of 2420 Hilltop Drive, Winston-Salem, was charged with a drug-related felony, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, after he was encountered during a traffic stop on Worth Street on Nov. 20. Jarrell, who was operating a 2003 Jaguar, also was charged with driving while license revoked and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was released on a $2,500 unsecured bond to appear in District Court on Jan. 13.

• Dino Dennis Greene, 31, of 119 Boxwood Lane, was arrested on Nov. 20 as a fugitive from justice after police encountered him during a trespassing call at Northern Hospital of Surry County. Greene was found to the subject of a warrant for arrest for an unspecified matter in Carroll County, Virginia.

He also was charged with first-degree trespassing and was confined in the Surry County Jail under a $15,000 secured bond. Green is slated to be in District Court on Feb. 19.

• The Sheetz convenience store was the scene of a theft on Nov. 19, when an unknown suspect stole a Christmas cake and salted peanuts.