County renews lease in Elkin

DOBSON — Sue’s Diner had to relocate in Dobson, but county officials are still in the restaurant business in Elkin after a vote this week.

When Surry County bought Dobson Plaza next door to its Health Department and current board room, the property included the parking lot where Sue’s was located.

However, after some structural problems were discovered in the building, the county decided not to repair the structure, forcing the owners of the business to find a new location (ultimately settling in a smaller venue across from Surry Central High School).

At the time, Commissioner Eddie Harris said the closing of Sue’s meant that the county only had one piece of property with a restaurant on it, and that was in Elkin.

That Elkin spot came up for a new lease agreement this month.

“The lease agreement between Surry County and Shiki’s restaurant, located at the Elkin Center, has a built-in increase clause which goes into effect on Jan. 1,” explained Don Mitchell, facilities director.

The rent would jump $300 a month from $3,300 to $3,600 under the increase clause, Mitchell told the county Board of Commissioners Monday night.

“Shiki’s has been a long-term lessee and has always paid their rent promptly,” Mitchell stated. “I am requesting you to consider renewing the lease for another three-year term … but keeping the monthly lease amount at $3,300.”

The restaurant has been a good customer, said Harris, who represents the Elkin District. The built-in increase made sense at the time of signing the deal, but a monthly payment that high would outrun the current property values, so Harris said he was in favor of keeping the rate the same.

The board agreed and voted unanimously to keep the rate the same at $3,300.

Extra space

Another lease agreement goes the other way as the county is renting space from an outside group in Dobson.

Mitchell said, “For the last several years, Surry County has had a year-to-year lease agreement with Clinton & Maxine Dockery, LLC, for the garage facility located at 303 N. White St. in Dobson,” explained Mitchell.

“This facility is directly across from the Surry County Sheriff’s Office, and they have requested the lease be renewed,” said Mitchell. “Todd Dockery has requested that the terms for the new lease be for four years instead of the year-to-year lease, and that the lease rate increase from $600 to $675.”

With several deputies and new Sheriff Steve Hiatt in attendance, the board asked what the department did with the space.

Hiatt, who had just been sworn in, said he wasn’t sure yet, but some of his officers spoke up and said that the space houses a lot of tactical gear and armored vehicles. As the space is sheltered, it can be utilized to work on any electrical equipment or switching out equipment so that nothing is affected by the weather.

Harris said this seemed like an issue that would be appropriate to refer to the property committee. That group could look at things such as the sheriff’s long-term needs for the space as well as how this could fit in with the proposed expansion of the jail and sheriff’s office that was discussed at length at February’s planning retreat.

Harris said he would like to see the issue bumped until the next meeting, if the others were amenable.

County Manager Chris Knopf pointed out that there isn’t a second meeting in December, so the next meeting would be Jan. 7.

Mitchell noted that the lease expires on Dec. 31, which is before the next meeting.

After further discussion, the board agreed to refer the lease agreement to the property committee and to have Mitchell and/or Knopf reach out to Todd Dockery about giving the county some slack until the Jan. 7 meeting.

The board didn’t seem to think that would be an issue since Dockery is an elected official himself, serving as a Dobson commissioner.

By Jeff Linville jlinville@mtairynews.com

Reach Jeff at 415-4692.

