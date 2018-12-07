Tobacco store operator facing charges

Salim -

The operator of a tobacco shop in Mount Airy has been charged with felony violations relating to the alleged dispensing of synthetic marijuana products.

Zeyad Yahia Salim, 36, of 601 Tobacco, Vape & More in the Forrest Oaks Shopping Center on Rockford Street, was arrested Thursday as the result of an undercover operation by city police targeting the sale of tobacco products to underage youths.

That probe stemmed from citizen complaints about such transactions, police say.

Salim, who resides on Forrest Drive, according to information from the Surry County Jail, is accused of three felonies in all: selling synthetic cannabinoids, delivering synthetic cannabinoids and possession with intent to deliver synthetic cannabinoids.

He also is charged with two misdemeanor counts of selling/distributing tobacco products to a minor.

Mount Airy Police Chief Dale Watson said Friday that the undercover operation focused on businesses across the city such as Salim’s which specialize in tobacco products, numbering five or six altogether.

“We checked all those stores that sell similar merchandise, similar products,” Watson said of the probe. “We have been working on it probably close to four weeks.”

In each case, an individual who has the obvious appearance of an underage person was sent in to the businesses to attempt purchases.

The undercover operation led to warrants being issued against Salim and his arrest Thursday by city officers. The shop operator was held under a $2,500 secured bond, with a spokeswoman at the Surry County Jail saying Friday that the man had posted bond and was released.

Salim is scheduled to appear in Surry District Court on Jan. 16.

Police say the undercover operation is ongoing and more arrests are anticipated.

However, Watson could not say Friday whether this will involve the person already charged or other individuals. “It’s all contingent on additional information we get.”

The police chief also commented on the overall performance of tobacco shop operators around town in abiding by the law.

“I think that based on what we have found with this investigation, by and large most are compliant,” he said, but it shows the situation is not optimum in this regard.

“I think it draws attention that we do have issues,” Watson said of the undercover operation.

“It should serve to both educate and deter criminal activity in the future.”

Undercover operation targets illegal sales

