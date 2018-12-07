Surry County Sheriff’s Reports

DOBSON — The Surry County Sheriff’s Office has released the following incident reports:

• Larry Conner, of Rockford Street, Mount Airy, reported a larceny on Nov. 16. He said between Nov. 13-14 someone stole four wheels and Bridgestone tires for a 2014 Jeep Wrangler, valued at $2,640.

• Eric Decelle, of Sylvan Road, Thurmond, reported vehicle damage on Nov. 23. He said between 10 a.m. the day before and 11:30 a.m. that day, someone damaged both his 2017 Ford Focus ($12,000) and his Honda CBR motorcycle ($6,000).

• Marie Guynn, of Ararat, Virginia, reported a break-in at a residence in Mount Airy Nov. 24. Guynn said between noon and 3:30 p.m. the day before, someone broke into the house on East Pine Street. According to the report, investigators found some items related to the case including a electrical jumper box, silver power tool, flashlight and box of nails.

• Steven Lawson, of Mount Airy, reported a break-in of a vehicle on Nov. 25. He said a semi-automatic pistol was stolen from a vehicle while it was parked at the home of Franklin Davis on Beamer Road, Mount Airy, Nov. 24 between noon and 3 p.m.

• Amanda Crutchfield, of South Franklin Road, Mount Airy, reported a break-in of a vehicle on Nov. 21. She said between 9 p.m. the night before and 6:35 a.m. someone broke into her 2014 Toyota Corolla and stole a hospital tracker ($200), 31 bag ($50), MCL bag ($30), Apple Watch charger ($30), $40 in cash and a hospital ID badge.

• Nancy Boger, of Ronda, reported theft at a residence in State Road on Nov. 21. She said someone stole the rims and tires off her 2002 Chevy Impala LS ($50 each) while it was on Marshall Ridge Road. Also reported taken from around the residence were a water tank ($200), three items of clothing ($200), a door knocker ($20) and a bell.

• Joseph Davis, of Red Hill Creek Road, Dobson, reported property damage on Nov. 21. He said some time on Nov. 11 someone attacked his single-wide mobile home, doing $500 in damage.

• Alvin Poteat, of Watershed Road, Lowgap, reported vehicle damage on Nov. 22. He said between 6 p.m. the night before and 8 a.m. that morning someone took shots at his 2014 Chevy Cruze with a BB or pellet gun, doing $100 in damage.

• Dylan Lawson, of Pilot Mountain, reported vehicle damage on Nov. 22. He said that his 1998 Jeep Cherokee was parked on Black Mountain Road between Nov. 15-22 when someone broke out the back windows ($250).

• Christopher Mash, of Next Door Trail, Mount Airy, reported a break-in on Nov. 22. He said between Nov. 19-22 someone broke into his outbuilding and stole several battery-operated Porter-Cable power tools. These included a circular saw ($100), Sawzall ($80), oscillating tool ($75), power drill ($75), grinder ($90) and two 20-volt battery packs ($100).

