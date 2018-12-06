Latest city audit causes criticism

Tom Joyce | The News Meg Blue, of the Martin Starnes & Associates accounting firm, presents findings from the latest city government audit Thursday afternoon during a meeting of the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners. -

A clean audit showing the city of Mount Airy’s finances are at healthy levels normally might be applauded, but one local resident charged that it’s further evidence of “games” being played with taxpayers.

Such remarks by Paul Eich of Plantation Place Lane came in response to an annual audit report for the municipality which was presented Thursday afternoon during a meeting of the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners.

“We have issued an unqualified opinion, which is a clean opinion,” Meg Blue, of the Martin Starnes & Associates accounting firm of Hickory, said regarding its review of the city government’s books for the last fiscal year. It ended on June 30.

One highlight of the annual audits for Mount Airy — which have been performed by Martin Starnes & Associates since 2011 — is the total fund balance for the city’s general fund that covers day-to-day expenses. This balance also has been labeled in the past as a “surplus” or “savings,” but generally refers to what is left over at the end of a budget year.

For the 2017-2018 fiscal year that concluded this past summer, Mount Airy’s fund balance reflected a decline from the previous year of $658,665, according to figures revealed by Blue. However, it remains at a healthy level, at nearly $12.7 million — compared to $13.3 million at the end of the 2016-2017 fiscal year and slightly more than $14 million the year before that.

To put this total into perspective, Blue pointed out that the $12,693,548 balance as of June 30 would allow Mount Airy to meet its general fund obligations for “roughly” 10 months. That’s even if it collected no revenue at all from property taxes or other sources.

“The LGC recommends 8 percent,” Blue said of a minimal fund balance sum prescribed by the North Carolina Local Government Commission, which oversees financial operations of communities statewide. Mount Airy’s figure for the last fiscal year represents 82.4 percent of the city government’s total expenditures for the year.

Blue explained that the most-recent $12,693,548 fund balance does not mean city officials have that much to spend. She said $1,667,708 of the total is restricted from being allocated under state law — which still leaves a healthy balance of $10.9 million available for appropriation.

Citizen concerns

Eich is a graduate of Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) who is a former mayoral candidate and frequent watchdog of city government budget operations. He routinely levels criticism in response to the yearly audit reports.

It was no different Thursday afternoon.

Eich, speaking during the public-forum portion of the meeting, reminded everyone in the room that commissioners were anticipating a harsh financial scenario on June 18 when the budget for the present, 2018-2019 fiscal year was adopted. This was before board members knew what the figures would be for 2017-18.

“When you voted for this year’s budget, you expressed dire concerns,” Eich said of the spending package approved in a 3-2 decision which included a 12-cent hike in property taxes — the first increase in Mount Airy since 2007.

Among those concerns was an anticipated major decline in the fund balance, but which ended up being almost $12.7 million.

“Surprise, surprise,” Eich said, mimicking the line often used by the Gomer Pyle sitcom character.

Yet Eich was not laughing, and appeared to be irritated instead by a continuation of what he has described as the city’s financial outlooks not matching reality to the detriment of taxpayers.

“It’s time to quit playing games,” he said Thursday.

Eich added that a number of citizens had criticized the proposed tax increase at a public hearing preceding the budget adoption in June, saying it wasn’t needed.

“You have proven it with the report you just received,” he said of the audit breakdown.

Based on what has occurred in recent years, city finances, and the fund balance, stand to grow even more during this fiscal year that will be impacted by the 12-cent tax hike.

At the end of the last budget year, revenues exceeded expenditures by $521,512 ($12,711,374 vs. $12,189,862) — even without a property tax increase. Of that funding, $5.4 million came from ad valorem taxes based on property values.

Only one area of city government showed a notable budget increase from the 2016-2017 fiscal year to 2017-2018: public safety.

Spending in that realm rose from $4,894,589 to $5,260,287 last year, which Blue said was primarily due to a raise granted for all sworn members of the Mount Airy Police Department.

