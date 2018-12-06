ECA honors achievement with humor

Submitted photos Presidential Recognition and club service awards were received by: Goldie Sparger, Beulah club; Camila Cook, Dobson Early Birds; Marilyn Geiger, Pilot Mountain Achievers; Jean Hardy, Salem Fork; and Pat Crissman, Siloam. - Bill Colvard | The News ECA club women met for their 81st-annual achievement program at Surry County Government Service Center on Thursday. - Bill Colvard | The News The Surry ECA president brings the meeting to order. - Submitted photos The ECA fashion show was very literal. Models from left are: Carmen Long in a pencil skirt, Juanita Gillespie sporting five-carrot necklace and earrings, Sarah Bryant in a moo-moo, Lisa Royal in a scoop-neck dress, Jean Hardy, Amanda Royall in a Tea shirt, Nicole Vernon in bell bottom pants and Pat Crissman in a pin striped dress. - -

DOBSON — Surry County Extension and Community Association (ECA) clubs held its 81st-annual achievement program in the Surry County Government Service Center Thursday despite the facility not being completely finished.

“We normally have this program in the late spring,” said Carmen Long, area agent, Family and Consumer Sciences, “but we wanted to have it in our new facility.”

County Extension’s offices are scheduled to begin moving Monday into the new Surry County Government Service Center (the former Lowes Foods/Just Save building).

“We’ve changed the date several times,” added Long, “but because of all the gifts the ECA ladies give to the community through the year, Christmas seemed a perfect time to do it. In my time here, we’ve never had it at Christmas. And the theme is ‘Celebrate the Little Things.’ That worked out well.”

ECA achievement events are well-known among members for the quality of entertainment provided by the club women and extension staff.

“We were looking for something fun,” said Long. “We had the murder mystery last year, and we had to top that. So we’re doing a fashion show where the fashion is very literal. I’m modeling a pencil skirt, which is a skirt with pencils on it. Nicole is wearing bell bottoms, with real bells on her bottom. It should be a lot of fun.”

Long added that the holidays are a stressful time and this event was designed to be stress-free.

“Just be fun,” she said.

But it wasn’t just fun. The ladies got down to business and presented some awards to acknowledge their achievements in the past year.

Surry County ECA was awarded the bronze N.C. Extension & Community Association Award of Excellence at the NCECA State Meeting in October. This award was presented to the membership at Thursday’s event.

Ivylyn Martin of the Beulah club and Margaret Hardy of the Good Neighbor Club each received an N.C. Extension & Community Association Longevity of Service award for 65 years of service.

Lisa Royal of the Pilot Mountain Achievers received the Outstanding Volunteer Award in recognition of her ECA volunteer service hours.

Surry County ECA club members performed a total of 11,109 volunteer hours.

Each local branch received a Club Service Award in recognition of its contribution of service hours. Beulah Club had 1,667 volunteer hours, Dobson Early Birds had 1,029 volunteer hours, Good Neighbor Club had 332 hours, Pilot Mountain Achievers had 6,244 hours, Salem Fork Club had 339 hours, and Siloam club had 1,132.

The ECA Scholarship winners were not present, but were mentioned. Blake Flinchum and Savannah Blackburn each received Surry County ECA Youth Scholarships. Sally Southard received the North Central District ECA Adult Scholarship, and Grace Radford received the North Central District ECA Youth Scholarship.

Two of the county’s ECA clubs — Salem Fork and Dobson Early Birds — were planning to disband because of dwindling membership, but have instead decided to merge into one club.

Jean Hardy, of Salem Fork Club, said, “We were both small clubs, but we wanted to continue. By merging, there will be more of us, and we can get more done.”

“We’ve enjoyed being members all these years,” said Camilla Cook, of the Dobson Early Birds. “We wanted to keep going.”

“I’m in preliminary talks with some people in Elkin to get a club started down that way,” said Long. “And if anyone is interested in joining one of the clubs, or starting a new one, they should call me.”

Long’s office number is (336) 401-8025.

