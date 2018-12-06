City buying site near fire station

Mount Airy officials are poised to purchase property on Rockford Street beside a city fire station that is now “landlocked.”

The proposed acquisition is on the agenda for a meeting of the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners scheduled today at 2 p.m. in the Municipal Building.

It involves plans to buy a site at 507 Rockford St. adjacent to the fire station at 439 Rockford.

The proposed purchase price for the property, which contains a house, is $42,929.

A resolution the commissioners will consider approving at this afternoon’s meeting says the motivation for the acquisition involves the fact that the fire department has occupied the Rockford Street location for many years and is “landlocked with no room for expansion.”

Mayor David Rowe said Wednesday that there is no proposal on the table for enlarging the station in conjunction with the property purchase.

“I don’t know of any immediate plans,” Rowe said.

He indicated that it just makes good business sense in such cases to acquire adjoining land as it becomes available in order to aid any such projects in the future.

The seller of the property is listed as Paula Dayl Dawson Hemrick.

City government documents state that the total purchase price of $42,929 will net the seller $35,000, with the balance to go toward the payment of settlement charges and delinquent city and county property taxes.

In addition to voting to buy the property today, the commissioners will consider an amendment to the 2018-2019 municipal budget to provide funding for that move.

Other business

Among additional items on the agenda for this afternoon’s meeting are:

• An annual audit report on municipal finances by Martin, Starnes & Associates, an accounting firm in Hickory which has handled Mount Airy’s audits since 2011.

• A proposal to provide funding for murals on downtown buildings.

• An update by local businessman Gene Rees on property he owns downtown within the Spencer’s Redevelopment Area, for which the city government also is seeking new uses.

• A discussion on vendor permit fees at Blackmon Amphitheatre, to be introduced by Commissioner Shirley Brinkley.

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

