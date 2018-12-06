Students join police toy drive

Bill Colvard | The News Mount Airy High School juniors and the Mount Airy Police Department have partnered to make Christmas merrier for those less fortunate. From left are Olivia Malone, Anna Kate Tucker, Brooksie Lawson, and Cpl. James Simmons, school resource officer. -

Mount Airy High School student government is partnering with city cops for the Rosy Cheeks Toy Drive during the month of December.

The Rosy Cheeks Toy Drive is a project of the Mount Airy Police Department, through which toys are distributed in the local area during the holiday season to those who are less fortunate. Toys for the police department’s drive come mainly from the Rosy Cheeks 5K and Kids Jingle Bell Half-Mile Jog, which will be held Saturday at 9 a.m. at Riverside Park, but this year, the Mount Airy High School students are hoping to up the total of toys collected.

Each class of students within the student government pick a service project every year, and the juniors chose the toy drive after the idea was pitched to them by the school resource officer, Cpl. James Simmons.

“We’re grateful to have this opportunity to work with the police department,” said Brooksie Lawson, student government secretary.

“We were excited they wanted to partner with us,” added Olivia Malone, vice president of the junior class. “This is a really good chance to give back. We get a lot of presents, and it’s nice to help kids who get less for Christmas.”

Factoring into the student’s choice to partner with the police department for their service project was a desire to keep it local, so that the results would be felt close to home.

“Of all the things they could have picked, the fact that they chose to help get toys to kids at Christmas, and their desire to keep it local, shows a lot about their character,” said Simmons.

The students are collecting toys at school — there is a collection box in the school’s media center — but their highest hopes center on the school’s next two home basketball games, where they are asking attendees at the games to bring a toy for the drive.

“We need toys, and we need them quickly,” said Anna Kate Tucker, vice president of the student body. “We’ve set a goal of 250 toys, and I think we can do it. North Surry is a big game.”

The home games where toys will be collected are with Morehead High (Eden) on Monday, and the game with North Surry to which Anna Kate was referring is on Wednesday.

The juniors are hoping North Surry fans will join them and also bring toys.

“There will be a raffle at the end of the third quarter of the boy’s game,” said Anna Kate. “Everyone who contributed a toy will be in the raffle and will have the opportunity to win a prize.”

Simmons stressed this drive is strictly a toy drive, not clothes nor other items. Toys should be in original packaging and should not be wrapped.

“Anybody who needs help and is not already registered with another agency, like Salvation Army, we’ll take them,” said Simmons.

In addition to the two basketball games, toys are being collected at the school. For those in the community who want to contribute, folks can take toys to the school weekdays, between 7:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. Go to the main entrance and buzz to be let in. Toys can be left with reception staff so it is not necessary to go through the visitor registration process. Toys are being accepted through Dec. 20.

“Or if you know a student, just give them the toy to bring to school with them,” said Anna Kate. “That’s what my grandma did.”

