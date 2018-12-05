Mount Airy Police Reports

• Hundreds of dollars in damage occurred as a result of a break-in discovered in Mount Airy last weekend, according to city police department reports. The incident came to light Saturday at a building located in the 500 block of Factory Street, which included a motor home, or camper, being forcibly entered.

Total damage put at $1,950 resulted to three exterior metal doors, two garage doors, a metal trailer door, a window and a refrigerator. The only items listed as stolen were a mattress and two lawn chairs with a total value of $300. The victims of the crime are Charles Ray Reynolds of Eaton Street, Alvin Eugene Eckenrod of Savannah Lane and Leslie Merritt Slate, a resident of Wrenn Avenue.

• An Asus laptop computer valued at $300 was discovered stolen Sunday from an unsecured van, a 2010 Dodge Caravan, while it was at the home of owner Donnie Ryan Ogle on Woodbury Lane.

• Two men, Shamal Niquan Cox, 21, of 152 Sheets Park Lane, and Jean Louis Camacho, 21, of 109 Mobile Way, were charged with breaking or entering on Nov. 21 after they allegedly were located inside a residence on Sunset Drive.

Cox additionally was charged with larceny and possession of stolen goods. Both men were confined in the Surry County Jail, Cox under a $2,500 secured bond and Camacho a $500 secured bond, and slated for a Jan. 8 appearance in District Court.

• John Edward Eschler, 30, of 336 Hadley St., was charged with obtaining property by false pretense, a felony, and larceny on Nov. 21 at Walmart. Other details were not listed. Eschler was released under a $5,000 unsecured bond to appear in Surry District Court on Jan. 24.

• A fire was started by unknown means on Nov. 15 at an occupied residential property at 1053 N. Main St., owned by Bray Properties. Police records indicate that a door casing was lit on fire, causing smoke and other damage estimated at $500. The blaze was reported by Charles David Cook of 1053-B N. Main St.

• Property damage was discovered on Nov. 14 at an unidentified retail establishment in the 700 block of N. South St., where graffiti was spray-painted on a brick wall. The damage was put at $200, with Michael Gray Cockerham of Pine Ridge Road listed as the victim.