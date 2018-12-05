City lauds latest recreation ‘jewel’

Submitted photo Children and adults alike enjoy new facilities at Riverside Park in Mount Airy which were celebrated during a ribbon-cutting event earlier this week. -

Walt Disney himself probably would be proud.

The city of Mount Airy is celebrating its latest recreation project, the transformation of a badly deteriorated basketball court area at Riverside Park using a $30,000 grant provided through an entity known for its on-screen magic: the Walt Disney Co.

Work began in September and the project culminated this week when a ribbon was cut for facilities including the addition of three pickleball courts, a new and improved basketball court, agility fitness stations and children’s hopscotch areas.

“Today we celebrate another jewel in Mount Airy’s crown,” said Darren Lewis, city Parks and Recreation Director, during the ribbon-cutting event. It was attended by local elected officials and members of the Mount Airy Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee and board of the Reeves Community Center Foundation, along with appreciative citizens who quickly utilized the facilities.

“These courts will provide fitness and recreation opportunities for the entire family,” Lewis added regarding the refurbished court area.

Mayor David Rowe, who also spoke during the gathering, mentioned that Mount Airy continually has invested in the development of parks and greenways to provide quality-of-life opportunities to its citizens and visitors. Many of these have involved partnerships between the municipality and various agencies supplying grants.

One of the best things about the latest effort at Riverside Park is that it required no local funding.

Mount Airy was one of only 25 communities in the nation, and two in North Carolina, to receive the Disney Play Space and National Recreation and Park Association grant. As its name implies, the goal of their joint, ongoing funding program involves providing one million kids and families with greater access to play spaces in their communities.

The improvements at the Riverside Park basketball area were badly needed, due to cracked pavement and other conditions. Lewis has said these detracted from facilities at the park such as a playground, skateboarding area and greenway added in recent years.

After the work began, crews overcame rainy conditions to get the project completed.

“Mother Nature did not cooperate with us there,” Lewis said of the construction schedule. But it “went outstanding” overall, he said of the project, with the public wasting no time in testing the sparkling new facilities.

Youths in the after-school program of Mount Airy Parks and Recreation, along with others in a Power Toddlers pre-school program, were all too eager to do so after the ribbon cutting along with adults wanting to play pickleball. It is a growing sport combining elements of tennis, badminton and table tennis.

“So we had ages from infants up to probably senior citizens,” Lewis said, which mirrored the project’s intent of providing fitness and recreation activities for everyone.

“We’re tickled with the new facilities and that we have another resource for the public to use.”

Children and adults alike enjoy new facilities at Riverside Park in Mount Airy which were celebrated during a ribbon-cutting event earlier this week. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_Ribbon-that.jpg Children and adults alike enjoy new facilities at Riverside Park in Mount Airy which were celebrated during a ribbon-cutting event earlier this week. Submitted photo

Disney grant funds park rehab

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.