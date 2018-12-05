Surry drops in economic ranking

DOBSON — It’s good news/bad news for county finances.

The state of North Carolina says Surry County has dropped to the bottom third in economic strength, which is the bad news. However, it means that Surry also is in better shape to get state and federal funding, including school expenses.

Due to a way in which the state ranks its 100 counties, Surry County has dropped from 57th to 67th — or as the way the state does it, 44th worst to 34th worst.

The formula the state uses to calculate economic strength has been tweaked, according to County Manager Chris Knopf. Looking at four factors of unemployment rate, tax base, population growth and average household salaries, Surry ranks in the bottom 40 counties, which are classified as Tier I for state funding purposes.

In December 2015, the state sent a letter to Knopf explaining that Surry had moved from the 28th-worst state in terms of economic strength to 44th. The letter said this was due to such factors as an increase in population and a drop in unemployment from 6.96 percent to 5.46 percent. That ranking determined that Surry was then a Tier II county.

School impact

In April 2016, Dr. Travis Reeves, county superintendent, told the county Board of Education that the district was losing $277,000 in government funding because Surry had risen from Tier I to Tier II. This was nearly 10 percent of the $2.8 million in state low-wealth funding.

Reeves told the school board that low-wealth funding has gone toward such things as salaries, instructional support, school support, school allotments, professional development, instructional supplies and computer software. Therefore the funding impacts all students at all 19 schools.

The superintendent said that from 2007-12, Surry County was Tier I, then it was Tier II for a single year before going back to Tier I for 2014-15. It has spent the past three years at Tier II.

Dr. Tracey Lewis, director of communications, said last week that Surry County Schools has 60 percent of its students on free or reduced lunch prices, which equates to 4,769 children across 19 schools. This doesn’t include students at Mount Airy and Elkin city schools.

State formula

Knopf told the commissioners Monday that if the state had been using its current formula to calculate the rankings three years ago then Surry never would have moved up to Tier II.

A letter from the N.C. Department of Commerce that Knopf shared with the board states that the rankings have always been based on four “development factors,” but was tweaked by several “adjustment factors.” The 2018 Appropriations Act eliminated the adjustments and left the formula only with the four development factors: unemployment, household income, population growth and assessed property value per capita.

The automatic adjustments were only for small (less than 12,000 people) and mid-sized counties (less than 50,000). Surry is higher than both those thresholds, so it wasn’t affected by adjustments, but 13 other counties were moved from Tier II to Tier I, which is how Surry got bounced out of the top slot by just four spots.

With the adjustments removed, Surry rises 10 spots in the rankings.

As was the case three years ago, it could be several months before Dr. Reeves finds out from the state how much of a change this ranking will have on state funding for the schools.

Based on how counties were ranked for 2018, the Department of Commerce released a chart of where all counties would have ranked without the adjustment factors.

For the surrounding counties, Stokes, Wilkes, Forsyth and Davidson would have remained Tier II, and Yadkin, Ashe and Alleghany would have fallen from Tier I to Tier II.

The full 2019 chart was not included in the letter, but based off the 2018 stats, Surry is the only Tier I in this region now.

By Jeff Linville jlinville@mtairynews.com

Reach Jeff at 415-4692.