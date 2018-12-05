Pilot holds tree lighting service

Dean Palmer | Special to the News The East Surry High School Chorus with Choral Director Kalli Spaugh performed an assortment of Christmas favorites during the annual lighting of the Christmas tree held in Pilot Mountain Saturday. - Dean Palmer | Special to the News Misty Cook and her Halo Hair Studio were the winners of the annual downtown businesses holiday window decorating contest in Pilot Mountain. - Dean Palmer | Special to the News In what has become a holiday tradition, a group of North Carolina Honors Chorus alumni returned home to perform songs of the season, under the direction of organizer Sherri Collins, at the Town of Pilot Mountain Tree Lighting. -

A chilly rain did little to dampen holiday spirit for the hardy local residents in attendance as downtown Pilot Mountain celebrated the season with the lighting of the Town of Pilot Mountain Christmas Tree followed by the 48th Annual Christmas Parade.

The evening began with ceremonial tree lighting. Due to a steady rain, accompanying festivities were moved inside to the Visitors’ Center.

Participants and spectators filled the room and were welcomed by Mayor Evan Cockerham.

Diane Blakemore, representing the Downtown Committee, then announced winners of the annual holiday window decorating contest for downtown businesses. First place went to Halo Hair Studio which also received the “People’s Choice” selection.

Mount Pilot Country Store claimed second place while Tippy Top Pop Gourmet Popcorn and Main Street Coffee Shop tied for third.

Blakemore was followed by a group of North Carolina Honors Chorus alumni performing an assortment of Christmas carols and classics under the direction of Sherri Collins. Collins also served as primary organizer for the tree lighting.

Afterwards, the East Surry High School Chorus took the stage to perform a selection of holiday favorites under the direction of Choral Director Kalli Spaugh.

The holiday concert ended with a solo performance of “O Holy Night” by East Surry alumnus Blake Tickle. Tickle, who now resides in High Point, is a student at the Wake Forest University School of Divinity.

On the street outside, groups had formed under business awnings to await the parade’s arrival. While the intermittent crowds were much smaller than usual, numerous families and groups still lined the Main Street sidewalk.

As it has throughout the parade’s history, the Pilot Mountain Rescue Squad and EMS again served as hosts for the town’s 48th annual parade. Participants gathered at East Surry High School before beginning their wet but festive trek through town at 6 p.m. (See related photos, page B1)

“I thought things went really well,” noted primary organizer Chris Wall of the Pilot Mountain Rescue Squad. “We were a little worried about the weather but with 53 entries, I was pleased with the participation. And even with it raining, we had a decent crowd waiting downtown.”

While most participants stayed inside their vehicles, the rain helped to provide an extra sparkle to numerous brightly lit entries. Participants and spectators exchanged shouts of holiday greetings as hands and heads emerged from vehicles to wave to those watching. Youngsters still scampered for candy treats thrown along the route and Christmas songs were played by several entries.

“It felt like Christmas,” Wall said. “We want to thank everybody who came out to take part or to watch. And we’re looking forward to seeing everybody again next year.”

The East Surry High School Chorus with Choral Director Kalli Spaugh performed an assortment of Christmas favorites during the annual lighting of the Christmas tree held in Pilot Mountain Saturday. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_DSC08293.jpg The East Surry High School Chorus with Choral Director Kalli Spaugh performed an assortment of Christmas favorites during the annual lighting of the Christmas tree held in Pilot Mountain Saturday. Dean Palmer | Special to the News Misty Cook and her Halo Hair Studio were the winners of the annual downtown businesses holiday window decorating contest in Pilot Mountain. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_DSC08314.jpg Misty Cook and her Halo Hair Studio were the winners of the annual downtown businesses holiday window decorating contest in Pilot Mountain. Dean Palmer | Special to the News In what has become a holiday tradition, a group of North Carolina Honors Chorus alumni returned home to perform songs of the season, under the direction of organizer Sherri Collins, at the Town of Pilot Mountain Tree Lighting. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_DSC08288.jpg In what has become a holiday tradition, a group of North Carolina Honors Chorus alumni returned home to perform songs of the season, under the direction of organizer Sherri Collins, at the Town of Pilot Mountain Tree Lighting. Dean Palmer | Special to the News