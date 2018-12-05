Jones’ blood drive surpasses goal

Jones Intermediate School students who helped with the blood drive gather for a photograph. -

Jones Intermediate School held an American Red Cross Blood Drive in October. After students learned facts about how blood donation can save lives, they recruited blood donation volunteers. The school’s Kindness Club also volunteered their time to serve at the canteen after donors were finished and ready to eat a snack before leaving.

The blood drive collected 30 units, exceeding the school’s goal of 25.

As a way to show appreciation, Lynn Wilkes of the ARC treated the students to an ice cream party at which they were presented their “Pint-Size Hero” medals and certificates.

“We are extremely proud of exceeding our goal and even more proud of the students, family members and community volunteers who helped make this happen, ” said Cindy Wilson, the school drive coordinator. “We plan to continue our sponsorship each year and give our students insight into ways they can make a difference for others in our community and beyond.”