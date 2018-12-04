Pilot Mountain Police Reports

The following reports were filed by the Pilot Mountain Police Department in recent weeks:

• A citation was issued to Jeffrey Todd Midkiff, Dobson, on Nov. 21, charging him with operating a motor vehicle while driver’s license was revoked, and without having in full force and effect the financial responsibility required by law.

• A citation was issued to Gregory Adams Sawyers, Westfield, on Nov. 28, charging him with operating a motor vehicle at a speed of 53 mph in a 35 mph zone.

• A citation was issued to Michael David Shew, Pinnacle, on Nov. 29, charging him with operating a motor vehicle without having in full force and effect the financial responsibility required by law, displaying a registration plate knowing it to be fictitious, and operating a motor vehicle with a certificate of title assigned in blank.

• An incident/investigation report dated Nov. 30 covers an investigation of larceny of registration plate by taking the plate from a vehicle. The yellow registration plate was valued at $30.

• A motor vehicle collision report dated Nov. 30 details a collision between Logan Elizabeth Lynch, Dobson, driving a 2018 Nissan, and Bettie, Hayes Marion, Pinnacle, driving a 2007 Nissan.

• An incident/investigation report dated Dec. 2 covers an investigation of fraud by passing fake currency. The currency involved was a counterfeit $10 bill.

• An incident/investigation report dated Dec. 4 covers an investigation of criminal damage to property by breaking a window.