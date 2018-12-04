County school board gets strategic

Bill Colvard | The News Deanne Fitzgerald, a physical education teacher at Rockford Elementary, was honored as December Employee of the Month. From left are: Board chair Dr. Terri Mosley, Clark Goings, Deanne Fitzgerald, Mamie Sutphin, Earlie Coe and Superintendent Dr. Travis Reeves. - Bill Colvard | The News Landon Hiatt presents an Eagle Scout project to the board. - Bill Colvard | The News Dr. Travis Reeves, right, Surry County Schools superintendent, pitches the school system’s 2019-2023 strategic plan to the board: from left to right, Earlie Coe, Mamie Sutphin, Brian Moser, Clark Goings and chair Dr. Terri Mosley. -

DOBSON — Surry County School board approved an updated multi-year strategic plan, approved the purchase of school bus cameras, and recognized several individuals Monday evening.

The process for a new strategic plan for 2019-2023, a vision of “Designing Dreams, Growing Leaders,” started in February and was approved by the board at its December meeting.

“Why did it take so long?” asked schools superintendent Travis Reeves, before answering his own question. “It takes longer when more people work on it, and a lot of people worked on it.”

According to Reeves, between a 25-member steering committee, a teacher advisory council, and a number of action planning teams, a total of 90 people were involved in the production of the plan.

“It’s a community-based model,” said Reeves, and involved employees, parents, students and other stakeholders, including 3,600 respondents to a survey. “The process is as important as the product,” he added.

“I believe the plan we adopted in 2015 was successful,” said Reeves. “We have achieved success, and reached goals. But I don’t know if there are some goals you ever finish. You always want to hire good people and develop good people.”

The plan’s mission is: “Through leadership, with all students, family and community, we are committed to empowering our youth to grow as citizen leaders and to achieve their dreams.”

“Our students are driving this plan,” said Reeves. “We want students to feel they are in charge of their lives,” and again stressed the term “citizen leaders.”

The plan’s goals are addressed by three pillars.

Achievement: Students are engaged and receive a relevant education.

Leadership: The goal is to shape public education so that it provides leadership development.

Life: Fulfill the duty to foster and sustain a healthy and safe learning environment.

“We can’t do everything the first year,” said Reeves. “We can’t afford to do everything the first year.”

Reeves then reminded the board that Assistant Superintendent Jill Reinhardt, who was not present, had played a large part in the formulation of the plan.

When Reeves opened the floor to questions, Commissioner Mamie Sutphin asked, “Is there an expectation that people remain engaged?”

Reeves answered yes, and said, “I see this as a fluid document. I’ll come back to you in six months and let you know how we’re doing. We’ll continue to get input. If we get input, it’s a fluid document. If we don’t get input, it’s a static document.”

“Some school systems hire consultants to do this work. But we did it ourselves. At the end of the day, it’s got to be a workable plan. It can’t be pie in the sky.”

The board approved the plan unanimously.

School bus cameras

Rodney Harris presented information about new cameras for school buses. The county has approved $160,000 for that purpose. After developing a list of criteria, the project was put out to bid to seven companies. Four of them responded with a bid.

The low bid came from Zintinel, in Pennsylvania, but they did not meet several of the requested criteria. There was no way to link the cameras to GPS. There was no feature to blur faces of students when releasing video to media and others. The system could not be in place by the date requested. There was no anti-tampering feature in the units. In all, the cameras system offered by Zintenel was deficient in 12 respects.

The second lowest bid, from Safety Vision Inc., in Houston, Texas, met all of the criteria. The bid was $150,067.50, within the amount set by the county. The cameras have a five-year warranty, said Hardy.

Employee of the Month

December Employee of the Month is Deanne Fitzgerald, a physical education teacher at Rockford Elementary.

Fitzgerald was nominated “because she poured her heart and soul into organizing and preparing students for the Grow Strong Race on Nov. 27,” said Reeves, reading from nomination letters. “She did an outstanding job organizing the course and working with district level officials and community partners to make sure students have a safe environment to run in. Also her work as a coach at RES was outstanding-motivating and teaching students not only the secrets to running but building character as well. She does all these things with a servant heart.”

“Mrs. Fitzgerald’s passion for running and overall physical health has impacted the students at Rockford and all of the students in Surry County Schools in such a positive way,” Reeves continued. “Mrs. Fitzgerald has worked tirelessly to lead the GROW Strong program for our system, even taking time on her weekends to mark the 5K course for the race at Fisher River Park. Mrs. Fitzgerald is an effective leader who has made a lasting impact on many students in Surry County.”

Eagle Scout Project

Landon Hiatt, a 10th-grader at North Surry High School and a member of Boy Scout Troop #556, presented a project to the board that he wishes to pursue to fulfill the community service project required to earn the rank of Eagle Scout.

Landon proposed building a ticket booth at North Surry for athletic events. He came to that decision after consulting with the school’s principal, Paige Badgett. The building would be between the field house and the greenhouse and suitable for football, soccer, baseball, “almost all the winter sports,” Landon said.

Landon plans on pursuing a career as an architect, and presented a rendering of the building he designed to the board. It is to be eight feet by eight feet, and seven feet high, with a ticket window on one side and a door on the back. The building is to be painted in the school’s colors, blue, gray and gold.

The young man plans to get donated building materials from Lowe’s and Blevins Building Supply, and complete construction in two weekends: one to build and one to paint.

He said the only landscaping necessary was leveling up the building site, and he had already checked with Robert Draughn that the building site chosen was appropriate.

The board approved the project.

