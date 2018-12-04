Big snow coming this weekend?

Jeff Linville | The News The U.S. Postal Service continues its rural routes out despite snowfall a year ago. -

It’s too early to start hoarding bread and milk, but the potential for a significant snowfall this weekend is out there.

“The models are really all over the place,” said Jake Ruckman, meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Virginia.

“We are aware of it, and there is the potential for impactful snow. People should keep that in mind and watch for a forecast as we get closer to the weekend,” said Ruckman, adding that Tuesday was just too early to forecast the weekend.

“We’re not attempting to talk it up, but we are keeping an eye on it. There are so many variables in play, things are going to change, but there is potential.”

Ruckman said the Weather Service was anticipating a light snow Tuesday, and for a brief time Wednesday. Surry County is on the edge of that anticipated area of light snow.

“Near Mount Airy, you might see a conversational snowflake,” said Ruckman. “For the most part, the Eastern portion of the weather advisory was issued based more on impact, and not accumulation. Mount Airy could see a quick burst during Wednesday’s morning commute.”

“We just want to get people’s attention,” said Ruckman. “It’s not really about accumulating snow.”

“We’re watching it really closely,” said John Shelton, Surry emergency services manager, addressing the potential for weekend snow. “Information coming from State Emergency Management and the weather service says it can be anything from a dusting to two or three inches. It’s all about how the storm moves and what the temperatures are.”

“Pavement surfaces are still warm unless it gets really cold in the next few days,” added Shelton. “We don’t know yet.”

Shelton said his department had checked all of their snow tires — his department’s vehicles use cleated snow tires — and they are prepared to get the vehicles to their vendor to change the tires before snow falls if it looks like it might be necessary.

“We’ll do it prior to the snow, probably Thursday or Friday,” said Shelton. “We don’t want to wait until it starts to snow, and we’re trying to get to the vendor, and he can’t even get there.”

According to Shelton, he was adjusting staffing to accommodate extra workload if a significant snowfall does materialize. Additional manpower is required for the call center as well as emergency vehicles.

“When the wrecks start happening, each one can be called in 10 or 15 times. Each one of those calls goes through the same procedure as the first one, so we need adequate personnel on hand.”

Shelton said that in the next days, he would begin coordinating with law enforcement, and will contact the Department of Transportation (DOT) on Wednesday to see what they intend to do in preparation for the event.

“The interstate and major highways, like 52 and 601, 89 and 268, they try to get out there as soon as they can.”

And it’s not just vehicle accidents.

“People start falling everywhere,” said Shelton. “They start falling on ice and slick surfaces, fracturing hips and legs and arms.”

It all comes down to timing, according to Shelton. If the snow comes on Friday during the morning or evening when many people are traveling to and from work, it causes real problems.

“Things are usually much less severe on Saturday or Sunday when a lot of people are not working and can stay home.”

The U.S. Postal Service continues its rural routes out despite snowfall a year ago. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_0JAL7648.jpg The U.S. Postal Service continues its rural routes out despite snowfall a year ago. Jeff Linville | The News

Forecasters not sure on severity of storm

By Bill Colvard bcolvard@MtAiryNews.com

Reach Bill Colvard at 336-415-4699.

Reach Bill Colvard at 336-415-4699.