County board undergoes changes

Jeff Linville | The News Judge Marion Boone, left, swears in Commissioner Mark Marion as he is surrounded by his family. - Jeff Linville | The News Bill Goins swears his oath while wife Shelley holds the bible and Judge Marion Boone administers the oath. - Jeff Linville | The News The board takes on a new flavor as Commissioner Eddie Harris, left, declines to hold the chairman seat for a third year. Taking over as chairman is Commissioner Van Tucker, center, with Commissioner Larry Johnson becoming vice chair. - Jeff Linville | The News Elkin District representative Eddie Harris is sworn in again as a returning member of the county board. - -

DOBSON — The Surry County Board of Commissioners took on a whole new flavor Monday night as two new members joined and two positions changed hands.

Judge Marion Boone swore in newcomers Bill Goins (Mount Airy District) and Mark Marion (Central District-Dobson) and reaffirmed incumbent Eddie Harris (Elkin).

Goins, principal of Central Middle School, became emotional when speaking of his better half, Shelley.

“I want to thank my wife who stood beside me; I drug her all over the country doing this. Took Steve Hiatt to bingos,” he said of the new sheriff as the audience chuckled. “All kinds of things. We’ve been all over, and I appreciate her being there for me.”

He gave thanks to the public for the opportunity to serve. He said that was the key word he had heard all day as many public servants took their oaths of office, including the new sheriff and Clerk of Court Neil Brendle, both of whom were in attendance.

“It is about service. It is about serving the people of Surry County. … I want to pledge that I will do my very best for the citizens.”

When someone asked if he was sure he wanted to go through with this, considering all the work involved, Marion smiled and said he has the time to give since retiring from R.J. Reynolds with 31 years of service.

“Never been in politics, never dreamed I wanted to be in politics,” he told the crowd until he received a phone call, which got him thinking on the idea.

“I knew a lot of people throughout Surry County because I’ve coached for years and years,” said Marion. “And I guess that’s why I wanted to further it in this role. I just like helping people. I’ve been a member of the Elks Lodge for years and years and helping our veterans and children all over the county. So this is an avenue that we can all work together.

“Somebody asked me, ‘What do I call you?’ I said, ‘Mark. Just call me Mark. Daddy and Mama gave me that name so I’m fine with it.’”

“I look forward to working with each and every one of you. I think we’re going to have fun. We’re going to get a lot done,” he said. After a pause he added, “If I lay down at night and I feel in my heart that I’ve made the right decisions for Surry County, I’ve done my job.”

New titles

With the new board members sworn in, the time came to select the chairman and vice chairman for the next year.

Van Tucker, who had been the vice chair for the past two years, said he was fully in support of keeping Harris in the lead role.

“You’ve done a heck of a job for us,” Tucker said to Harris. “Just so everybody knows, I kind of, along with some other folks, asked him to stay on again. He said he was having so much fun he couldn’t stand but so much of it at a time.”

Instead, Harris took a step back and voted with the others to promote Tucker (East-Shoals) to the chairman’s seat. Larry Johnson (Mount Airy) was picked to be the vice chair.

Speaking on Tuesday, Harris said, “I certainly enjoyed my last two years being chairman of the board. It was very challenging, yet quite rewarding to me. As the longest-serving commissioner on the board, I think the last eight years have given me insight as to the challenges we face and the challenges going forward.”

Harris added, “I have taken pride in conducting the affairs of the board with dignity and manners. I placed the highest priorities on protocols and discourse and allowing all of the commissioners to have their say.”

He said he believes each board member feels that his home district is significant to him.

“I feel it is quite important that the commissioners representing those districts, that their opinions carry a certain amount of leverage in the decisions that are made and what is going on.”

Two years isn’t that long to be chairman, so why step away now?

“I didn’t want to give the appearance that I held any more sway over affairs than any other commissioner,” he answered. “I don’t want to give appearance to citizens of the county that I somehow am running the county. I don’t think that’s healthy. I am a much more humble individual than that.”

He said, “It is healthy for the others to experience more of a leadership level in county government. And part of that involves allowing everyone to assume a leadership role.

“Van Tucker is a extraordinarily capable individual, and the county will be well represented with his leadership.”

Asked what qualities Tucker possesses that will help him in this job, Harris answered, “His temperament, his problem-solving skills and his life experiences.”

Sitting in his new seat, Tucker said, “With this role we all want to divide it and share it a little bit. I’ll do the very best I can and be as impartial and fair as I can.”

He said this job as chairman might require him to make and take a few more phone calls and possibly take a bit more heat, but he was willing to work hard on each issue that comes up.

Judge Marion Boone, left, swears in Commissioner Mark Marion as he is surrounded by his family. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_IMGP1827_filtered-1.jpg Judge Marion Boone, left, swears in Commissioner Mark Marion as he is surrounded by his family. Jeff Linville | The News Bill Goins swears his oath while wife Shelley holds the bible and Judge Marion Boone administers the oath. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_IMGP1825_filtered-1.jpg Bill Goins swears his oath while wife Shelley holds the bible and Judge Marion Boone administers the oath. Jeff Linville | The News The board takes on a new flavor as Commissioner Eddie Harris, left, declines to hold the chairman seat for a third year. Taking over as chairman is Commissioner Van Tucker, center, with Commissioner Larry Johnson becoming vice chair. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_IMGP1845_filtered-1.jpg The board takes on a new flavor as Commissioner Eddie Harris, left, declines to hold the chairman seat for a third year. Taking over as chairman is Commissioner Van Tucker, center, with Commissioner Larry Johnson becoming vice chair. Jeff Linville | The News Elkin District representative Eddie Harris is sworn in again as a returning member of the county board. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_IMGP1834_filtered-1.jpg Elkin District representative Eddie Harris is sworn in again as a returning member of the county board. Jeff Linville | The News

New members join as leadership shifts

By Jeff Linville jlinville@mtairynews.com

Reach Jeff at 415-4692.

Reach Jeff at 415-4692.