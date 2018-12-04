Rain can’t stop Pilot parade

Dean Palmer | Special to the News While down in number, parade participants were able to produce several beautiful entries, including this one bearing a lighted cross. - Dean Palmer | Special to the News This entry from Rescue Baptist Church was one of several from area churches, businesses and organizations, that delighted those lining the streets on Saturday. - Dean Palmer | Special to the News An assortment of brightly colored entries helped festive crowds to ignore the rain and celebrate the season. - Dean Palmer | Special to the News Steady showers added an extra sparkle to the Christmas lights adorning entries. - -

Saturday’s rain did nothing to dampen the holiday spirit in Pilot Mountain, with the town’s 48th annual Christmas parade rolling down Main Street.

Local residents and those from outside of town still attended to watch the holiday-themed floats, and to catch a glimpse of Old St. Nick.