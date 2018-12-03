Hiatt addresses deputies as sheriff

Jeff Linville | The News Steve Hiatt is sworn in as sheriff alongside his wife Rhonda by Judge Angela Puckett. - Jeff Linville | The News Sheriff Steve Hiatt addresses his troops after being sworn in. -

Temple Baptist Church hosted a near-capacity crowd Monday afternoon as Steve Hiatt was sworn in as the new sheriff of Surry County.

Deputy Jonathan Bledsoe sang Lee Greenwood’s classic “God Bless the U.S.A.” and Mitch Williams brought a guitar to perform a gospel song before Judge Angela Puckett brought Hiatt and his wife Rhonda up for the swearing in.

Hiatt worked in the sheriff’s office for 28 years before retiring. He had spent the past few years working in security at Northern Hospital of Surry County.

In the elections last month, Hiatt defeated long-time coworker Jimmy Combs by nearly a 60/40 margin.

“Jimmy and I have been friends for a long time, and I expect that friendship to continue,” Hiatt said.

Two things certainly will continue with the new man in charge. One will be a continuation of humor.

Hiatt started off his remarks by joking, “First of all, I did not realize that the soles of these shoes were dry-rotted. I’ve had them about six years, but they’ve been in the closet.”

The other area that won’t change is a strong faith. Combs said after taking over for Graham Atkinson last year that he had put away his classic rock CDs a few years ago and likes to listen to recorded sermons on car trips.

Hiatt said he asked Mitch Wiliams, the city engineer, to perform a gospel song as they have shared many a song together at Mitch’s house.

After thanking those in attendance and the Lord above, Hiatt admitted that he will have to learn how to be a good public speaker after decades in law enforcement and security — not politics.

The sheriff’s office is in a time of turmoil with a new leader coming on board.

Before the spring primary, Hiatt stated, “As sheriff, I will look at ways to restructure the Surry County Sheriff’s Office in an effort to help it run more efficiently and be more effective at serving the citizens of Surry County.”

He said that positions potentially could be cut so the money could go elsewhere, such as the patrol and narcotics divisions.

“I would also like to place additional personnel in the detective division and detention center if funding can be obtained,” he added.

Hiatt thanked the employees in attendance for sitting down with him over the past two weeks for individual interviews. He and outgoing Sheriff Jimmy Combs spoke to workers about their duties and responsibilities.

“For those of you who just experienced your first election, now you can take a breath. It’s okay. They can be tough; I went through many, many of them.”

Addressing his new employees, Hiatt said, “I want each of you to know that the leadership team and the command staff will always have your back and will be alongside you as we continue to rid this great county of the wolves which seek to destroy the foundations of our community.

“I ask you to stay safe and devote yourselves to protecting the innocent, remaining professional and taking a serious, strong stance against crime. And finally, when we work as a team and communicate with each other, great things will happen.”

