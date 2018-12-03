Clerk of Court is sworn in

Bill Colvard | The News Superior Court Judge Angela Puckett, left, swore in Landon Neil Brendle as Clerk of Superior Court while his grandparents Henry and Bonnie Wood held the Bible and his wife, Carrie Brendle, and daughters Erin and Ava Brendle looked on. - Bill Colvard | The News After being sworn in himself, Neil Brendle, left, swore in six assistant clerks and 18 deputy clerks, seen standing here. -

DOBSON — Neil Brendle was sworn in as Clerk of Superior Court in Surry County in a special session of court at 9:30 a.m. on Monday.

Superior Court Judge Angela Puckett swore in Landon Neil Brendle while his grandparents Henry and Bonnie Wood stood to the left of him and held the Bible, and his wife, Carrie Brendle, and daughters Erin and Ava Brendle, watched.

“I lost both my parents, and it seemed appropriate to have my grandparents up here with me. They have been there with me all the way,” Brendle said, adding that his grandfather, a World War II veteran, will be 94 in April.

After Puckett swore in Brendle, he swore in six assistant clerks and 18 deputy clerks, who filled most of one side of the packed courtroom.

The other side contained a number of county officials, recognized by Puckett at the beginning of the special session. County commissioners Van Tucker, Eddie Harris and Larry Johnson were present, as well as commissioners-elect Mark Marion and Bill Goin. Other officials recognized by Puckett were Sheriff Jimmy Combs and Sheriff-elect Steve Hiatt, Judge Gretchen Kirkman and District Attorney Ricky Bowman.

After all the swearing was done, Brendle briefly addressed the crowd and thanked everybody present, saying if it wasn’t for each and every one of the, he wouldn’t be there.

“I am going to do my best to serve you each and every day,” he said.

He asked for and promised patience as he went about carrying out the work of the county.

When Puckett closed the special session, Brendle invited everyone in the courtroom downstairs to the clerk’s office for some mid-morning celebratory refreshments.

By Bill Colvard

Reach Bill Colvard at 336-415-4699.

