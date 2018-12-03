Wednesday marked as Day of Mourning

President Donald Trump has declared Wednesday as a national day of mourning for former president George H.W. Bush, who died Friday night at the age of 94.

The proclamation will affect a number of federal government services, including the U.S. Postal Service, which will halt delivery on Wednesday.

In addition to declaring the National Day of Mourning, Trump ordered United States flags to fly at half-staff at the White House and on all public buildings and grounds, including military posts and naval stations, for 30 days from the date of Bush’s death.

Bush’s body is lying in state at the U.S. Capital, where it will remain until his Wednesday funeral, scheduled for 11 a.m. at the Washington National Cathedral. He will be laid to rest Thursday at Texas A&M University on the grounds of the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library Center.