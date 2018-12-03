Surry schools hold Grow Strong 5K

Submitted photo The Dobson Elementary School boys 5K team, which placed first in the recent Grow Strong 5K held by the Surry County Schools. - Submitted photo Runners traverse the trail during the Grow Strong 5K. - Submitted photo The Rockford Elementary School girls’ 5K team, which took top honors in the Grow Strong 5K. - Submitted photo A crowd of students run at Fisher River Park as part of the Grow Strong 5K. - -

More than 350 Surry County third-, fourth-, and fifth-grade students spent a recent morning running a 3.1-mile course through Fisher River Park, part of the Second Annual Surry County Schools GROW Strong 5K.

They weren’t the only ones running, with kindergarten, first- and second-graders completing a one-mile fun run as part of the event.

GROW is an acronym for Go Run Our World. The initiative encourages enthusiasm for health and wellness, and a love of running.

“Each team’s coach trains students to run a 5K and teaches perseverance, responsibility, race etiquette, self-motivation, self-pride, and teamwork,” the school system said in a statement. “Training takes place over ten weeks leading up to the big event.”

“I am proud our school system can offer a program that promotes goal setting and perseverance,” said school Superintendent Dr. Travis L. Reeves, who is also father of one of the runners. “This event has become one of my favorite events of the school year as we celebrate physical fitness, drive, and determination to reach a goal.

“The runners have trained hard and it is great to see their hard work pay off. I also appreciate the hard work and effort of our Grow Strong coaches, who make physical fitness a priority every day. We all know children need to be healthy to learn and what we observed today is healthy children in action.”

The 5K was organized by Deanne Fitzgerald, teacher and GROW Strong coach at Rockford Elementary, DeAnne Danley, director of elementary education and AIG, and Ashley Mills, Surry County Schools Educational Foundation liaison. Surry County Parks and Recreation hosted the event and worked with the organizers to ensure safety for all participants.

The top three finishers in each category were:

● Third-grade girls: Madison Ayers, Rockford Elementary School, with a time of 23:45.65; Kenidi Hall Rockford, 25:58.06; Jaycee Dalton, Rockford, 28:30.12;

● Fourth-grade girls: Danii Daughenbaugh, White Plains Elementary School, 24:48.98; Catherine Chairem Cedar Ridge Elementary School, 25:42.55; Sophia Easter, Franklin Elementary School, 25:49.18;

● Fifth-grade girls: Maggy Sechrist, Pilot Mountain, 23:57.37; Cameron Cruise, Dobson, 25:10.52; Anabel Ratterman, Franklin, 26:03.93;

● Third-grade boys: Caleb Cruise, Dobson, 21:47.68; Cole Knox, Shoals, 22:41.64; Cooper Woodring, Dobson, 24:06.37;

● Fourth-grade boys: Alex Spainhour, Flat Rock, 21:25.69, Cayden Newman, White Plains, 22:35.62; Dru Gaddy, Dobson, 23:36.24;

● Fifth-grade boys: Brayden Woodringm Dobsonm 20:43.20; Carter Motsinger, Pilot Mountain, 20:46.22, Jax Whitaker, Rockford 21:16.88.

Dobson Elementary accepted the award for overall fastest boys’ team, and Rockford Elementary accepted the award for fastest girls’ team.

The final presentation was the GROW Strong All Heart awards for male and female. Coaches could nominate students for this award based on attitude, participation, courage, and team spirit.

Reagan Snow, from Mountain Park Elementary, and Jax Whitaker from Rockford Elementary, won those awards.

Sponsors for the running teams included Tim Hamlin Farm Bureau, Carolina Laser Designs, Copeland Ruritan Club, Surry Insurance, Acme Stone, Sarah Stevens for House, Chick-fil-A, Kevin Powell’s Foothill Ford, Surry Central High School Cross Country Family, Pilot Mechanical. 13 Bones, Art of Massage, Tweet & Co. Hair Studio, Utility Trailer Manufacturing Company, and Choice Metal Buildings.