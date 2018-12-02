Duke Energy gives grant to arts council

Submitted photo Jimmy Flythe, west region director of government and community relations for Duke Energy Carolinas, presents a $3,000 check to Antonia Cawley, director of operations and development, and Tanya Jones, executive director of the Surry Arts Council. -

The Surry Arts Council recently announced a partnership with Duke Energy to support the Surry County Traditional Arts Program (TAPS).

The $3,000 grant will serve as a partial match for the North Carolina Arts Council $8,000 grant which enables the arts council to host free weekly traditional music lessons at the Historic Earle Theatre.

Award-winning musician and teacher Jim Vipperman instructs fiddle, banjo, mandolin, and guitar lessons each Thursday. Free weekly traditional dance classes are taught by Shelby Coleman, Surry Arts Council artistic and education director.

In addition to the weekly lessons, Vipperman spends three weeks in area schools introducing students to traditional stringed instruments with hands-on opportunities. Hundreds of area youth are reached by the TAPS program each year. The students reached in the schools are encouraged to continue their experience at the free weekly lessons at the Earle.

Instruments are provided by TAPS for both the lessons and the in-school component. The Surry Arts Council is working with the Mount Airy City Schools to expand TAPS as an option for after-school at-risk students.

In addition to learning to play a musical instrument, the TAPS program helps to ensure that our local traditional music heritage is preserved and passed on through area youth.

For additional information on the TAPS program, call 336-786-7998 or email antonia@surryarts.org.