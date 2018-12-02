Surry Central opens culinary lab

Submitted photo At the ribbon cutting for the Surry Central culinary lab are, from left, students Mamie Smith and Marleney Nolasco, Surry County Board of Education member Earlie Coe, Assistant Superintendent Jill Reinhardt, Chase Holt, school board member Terri Mosley, teacher Sabrina Wilmoth, and students Zoraida Palacios and Yeni Duran and Superintendent Dr. Travis Reeves. - Submitted photo Students Marleny Nolasco, left, and Mamie Smith demonstrate how to make turkey cupcakes. - Submitted photo From left are culinary students Troy Castro, Beth Thompson, Sydney Sawyers, and Alejandro Ojeda. -

DOBSON — Surry Central High School recently celebrated the grand opening of its culinary lab, an event that Dr. Jill Reinhardt said was years in the making.

“Our students now have the opportunity to work and learn in a true commercial kitchen,” said Sabrina Wilmoth, family and consumer science teacher, during the recent ribbon cutting. “They are planning, preparing and serving full meals along with upscale desserts. They are gaining skills, knowledge and work experience that is needed to fill job openings. They are also developing and building portfolios for college applications, job interviews, and paid internships.”

“I remember having conversations about the possibilities for our county if students had the opportunity to learn in a lab that was well-equipped and state-of-the-art,” said Reinhardt, one of the assistant superintendents in the district.

“Those conversations were the beginning of the vision, the possibilities of what could be in the future,” she said. “From here, the vision only gets stronger. These students will, along with Sabrina Wilmoth, run this enterprise program with pride and honor. I will put these guys up against anybody in the state. I am honored to be a part of this fine work and see this dream become a reality.”

Juniors Marleny Nolasco and Mamie Smith reflected on their experiences in the old foods lab.

“Over the past two years, we accomplished many things despite the fact that we were trying to run a commercial catering business out of a residential lab,” Mamie said.

“At times we had multiple things to bake, but only two of the ovens had a convection setting, and even then, they could only hold two pans each,” Marleny said. “Certainly, with their new commercial kitchen, this won’t be a problem.”

“The road to get to where we are today has been filled with lots of bumps and curves. It has been hard but we never second-guessed the purpose, and we know that the commercial culinary lab will yield a positive outcome for our students and our community,” Wilmoth said.

“We are so excited, honored, and privileged to be part of the first group of students to work in the brand-new state-of-the-art commercial kitchen,” said junior Yeni Duran. “Our new commercial kitchen helps us gain training and exposure to the equipment and tools used in the culinary profession.”

“Students here at Surry Central are offered a variety of advanced studies options to help us choose a career pathway,” said senior Zoraida Palacios. “With the Culinary Advanced Studies Program, we have been given the opportunity to gain hands-on experience in a commercial kitchen.”

“Hanover Research has shared research with us that just three occupations in Surry County can expect growth at or equal to 25 percent between 2014 and 2024; two of which are in hospitality and tourism,” said Dr. Travis Reeves, superintendent.

“That is one of the reasons this culinary lab is so important,” Reeves said. “Our Board of Education has been committed to providing the funding to create relevant learning opportunities for students. These students are gaining relevant skills that have implications for lots of businesses and industries, and they will be equipped to market themselves and their skill sets when competing for jobs.”

After the ribbon cutting, guests were served foods consisting of heavy hors d’oeuvres and desserts prepared by and served by culinary students dressed in their tuxedo uniforms.

“This is one of the best additions,” Wilmoth said. “I can demonstrate something, and the whole class can see what I’m doing. It has really been beneficial with instruction.”