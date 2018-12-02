Local named ECU residential scholar

Willard -

GREENVILLE — Samantha Willard, a Mount Airy resident, is one of the 20 East Carolina University students to be named a residential scholar for the 2018-19 year.

A sophomore at ECU, she is planning to earn a degree in nursing.

The program is a scholarship offered by ECU Campus Living that provides a $4,000 annual stipend to students who maintain a 3.0 GPA, live on campus and participate in leadership and community-service activities.

The ECU Residential Scholars program was the first program of its kind established on the East Carolina University campus. The program was founded to encourage students who are active members of their campus and local community to remain a part of the on-campus community.

The university says that the Residential Scholars program provides an undergraduate experience that offers students access to community leaders who mentor and share life experiences, as well as a continued involvement with campus and community endeavors. The program is currently entering its eighth year.

“While at ECU I have learned that I am tougher than I thought I was,” said Willard, a 2017 Mount Airy High School graduate. “I have also learned how valuable perseverance is in reaching one’s dreams.”

Campus Living receives approximately 100 applications per year for the scholarship with 20 students receiving the annual scholarship.

“The Residential Scholars program allows us to keep our best and brightest students on campus as role models for new freshman to emulate.” said Bill McCartney, ECU associate vice chancellor for campus living. “Former students have gone on to medical school, dental school, earn MBAs and serve as officers in the military where they will continue to make contributions to help others.”