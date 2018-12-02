Rosy Cheeks event to aid kids

Tom Joyce | The News The array of characters assembled for a previous Rosy Cheeks 5K and Kids Jingle Bell Half-Mile Jog in the city includes a snowman and the Grinch. -

An outdoor costume party apparently has nothing in common with a competitive 5K run, much less a huge stockpile of toys that seems to magically appear.

Yet all three elements will come together next Saturday when the 10th-annual Rosy Cheeks 5K and Kids Jingle Bell Half-Mile Jog is scheduled in Mount Airy. It will originate from Riverside Park and utilize the Ararat River Greenway, with the 5K (3.1-mile) segment to start at 9 a.m. and the half-mile jog at 9:45 a.m.

Of course, there will be the usual serious runners vying for prizes and bragging rights. However, instead of the standard shorts and shoes, many of the competitors will be dressed as holiday characters ranging from Santa Claus to the Grinch and most everything in between.

And as for the toys, unlike similar events that require plucking down cash for a registration fee, the only cost of participating in the Rosy Cheeks race will involve donating to a Mount Airy Police Department drive on race morning.

That can include bringing along an unwrapped toy for younger children in need (appropriate for those in elementary to middle school grades) or high school-age gift or gift card. A collection area will be set up at the picnic shelter near the playground at the park.

While Mount Airy hosts an array of races during the year, the Rosy Cheeks event provides the extra dimension of a festive atmosphere with costumed characters and a special appearance by the real Santa Claus at the end.

“This event benefits so many children in our community and provides them with a better Christmas each year,” summed up Darren Lewis, the director of Mount Airy Parks and Recreation, which partners with city police to stage the gathering.

“It is truly amazing how giving everyone is with this event,” added Lewis, referring to the bulk of toys typically collected. “Mount Airy is a special place to live and it shows each year with the outpouring of support with gifts.”

Last year, more than 300 runners registered for the Rosy Cheeks 5K and Kids Jingle Bell Half-Mile Jog. About 150 actually participated due to a couple of inches of snow falling on race morning.

“Currently, we have over 150 individuals registered and would like to see lots more before next Saturday,” Lewis reported Thursday afternoon.

Police Chief Dale Watson usually is on hand for the event along with members of his staff, who assist with the race day management and later deliver the toys to local youths.

The first-, second- and third-place overall finishers in the 5K run and age-group winners will receive special prizes, with the age divisions including 10 and under, 11-13, 14-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-69 and 70-plus.

Candy canes will go to all 5K finishers, with kids to receive a special reward for their run.

In addition, a contest for the best holiday running outfit is planned as part of the festivities.

Registration can be completed in advance online (at https://rosycheeks5k.itsyourrace.com/register/), or on race day from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. near the lower picnic shelter at Riverside Park.

The array of characters assembled for a previous Rosy Cheeks 5K and Kids Jingle Bell Half-Mile Jog in the city includes a snowman and the Grinch. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_Cheeks-this.jpg The array of characters assembled for a previous Rosy Cheeks 5K and Kids Jingle Bell Half-Mile Jog in the city includes a snowman and the Grinch. Tom Joyce | The News

