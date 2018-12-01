VOCE concert is Monday evening

Submitted photo Under the direction of Patti Miller Fulk, VOCE will be performing its Christmas concert on Monday at 7 p.m. at Highland Park Baptist Church in Mount Airy. -

Members of VOCE are busy rehearsing in preparation for the upcoming holiday concert, “Christmas with VOCE and Brass.”

The production will include what organizers are saying is “familiar” music along with some “not so familiar holiday music.”

The concert will begin at 7 p.m. on Monday at Highland Park Baptist Church in Mount Airy. There will be no charge for admission; however, donations will be accepted.

Guest Artists this year are soprano Peyton Marion and pianist Adam Rudisil.

A native of Mount Airy, Marion enjoys a multi-faceted career as a performer and educator. She began her musical education at the age of 9 with the late Sandy Beam, the long-time North Surry chorus instructor who later started VOCE. She attended Mount Airy High School, where she graduated in 2014. In 2013, she was selected to attend the University of North Carolina School of the Arts High School program.

Marion continued her education at the school of the arts earning her undergraduate degree in May. In addition to performing, she teaches voice lessons and works for ArtistCorps, an organization that specializes in arts education and integration for high-need students in Forsyth County

Rudisill is also a native of Surry County. He studied voice and piano at UNC Greensboro and is now the director of music at Willow Hill Moravian Church in Ararat, Virginia. He has been the primary accompanist for VOCE since 2015.

For additional information contact Mark Gillespie at 336-789-2035 or visit vocemtairy.org and/or on Facebook.