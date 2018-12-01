Surry County Sheriff’s Reports

DOBSON — The Surry County Sheriff’s Office has released the following incident reports:

• Nine vehicles were damaged while stored at Hugo’s 601 Garage off U.S. 601 in Boonville. At 1:54 p.m. on Nov. 17, people at the garage discovered that all the vehicles were missing their catalytic converters, valued at about $400 each.

Dillon Blackwell, listed as owner of Hugo’s Garage, had both a 2005 Chevy Monte Carlo and a Dodge Ram 1500 damaged.

Others having one vehicle hit were Natalia Rodriguez, Elkin, a 2006 Kia Rio; Madonna Osborne, Hamptonville, a 1995 Chevy Lumina; Johnny Medrano, Mount Airy, a 2004 Chrysler Pacifica; Antonio Pulido, Boonville, a 2003 Volkswagon Jetta;

Luis Adame, Hamptonville, a 1999 Ford Taurus; HBO Carports, Mount Airy, a 2004 Chevy Impala; and Khoeun Bun, Lexington, a 2005 Honda Pilot.

• This wasn’t the only business to have catalytic converters stolen that week. The day before, three vehicles were hit on N.C. 268 in the Copeland community. Jacob Creed, of Creed Enterprises, reported the larceny on Nov. 16 at 5870 N.C. 268, the address of the Car and Truck Hut.

Taken were a unit from a 2011 Kia Sorento (valued at $550), one from a Buick Regal ($250) and a Jeep Grand Cherokee ($250).

• Michael Phillips, of Morgan Road, Dobson, reported a break-in and a stolen truck on Nov. 18. He discovered the crime about 11:30 p.m. A Chevy S10 truck was listed as stolen, but later recovered by the authorities. Also listed as stolen were a Hardy trailer (valued at $2,000), a utility trailer ($100), a Lincoln welder ($200) and a typewriter ($25).

• Jacquelyn Kipp, of Twin Oaks Road, Elkin, reported a larceny on Nov. 17. She said sometime since June 10 a person came onto the property and stole a Husqvarna chainsaw ($200), table saw ($400), bench grinder ($100), Campbell-Hausfeld air compressor ($600) and an Xbox One ($200).

• Travis Sink, Pinnacle, reported damage to his pickup Nov. 17. Around 2 p.m. he discovered damage to his 2001 Ford F250 from someone throwing a blunt object into the windshield, doing $500 damage.

• Edward and Barbara Collins, of Snowbar Lane, Mount Airy, reported property damage on Nov. 17. They said a tenant damaged the floor of a rental property before moving out, doing $3,000 damage to the flooring.

• Henry Marshall, of Old U.S. 601, Mount Airy, reported the theft of his deer camera on Nov. 16. He said the camera was taken some time between Nov. 4-16. The Wildgame Innovations Terra camera was valued at $40.

• Michael and Micaela Blackburn, of Caprice Trail, State Road, reported a break-in on Nov. 16. They said between Nov. 8-16 someone broke into both the residence and an outbuilding and took several items. The listed items included a Craftsman pole saw ($300), a tool set ($400), backpack sprayer ($100), axe ($40), socket set ($120) and seven clamps ($100).

• Tracie Matthews, of Lowgap, reported someone calling her house trying to scam her out of money using the sheriff’s office phone number. She reported on Nov. 16 that the incident happened the day before. No funds were reported as lost.

• Rebecca Davis, of Lowgap, reported credit card fraud on Nov. 16. She said between Nov. 14-15 someone obtained her information and used it open a Victoria’s Secret credit card in her name, then made $892.43 in purchases. The report states that the case has been closed as “unfounded.”

