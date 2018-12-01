Concerns aired over emissions tests

Tom Joyce | The News Marty Brannock of Brannock’s Exxon Service Center in Mount Airy monitors data downloaded from a car’s on-board computer to check for emissions equipment malfunctions Friday. That was the last day such testing was required in Surry County. - Tom Joyce | The News Johnny Thomas, an employee of Brannock’s Exxon, prepares to plug into an SUV during the on-board diagnostics (OBD) procedure. -

Friday was a milestone of sorts for motorists in Surry: it was the last day emissions tests were required in the county as part of the annual safety inspection process for vehicles.

And while this represents a financial break for car or truck owners, spokesmen for Mount Airy businesses that provide inspections say there are downsides to the change. They believe its impacts not only are leaving them by the roadside in an economic sense, but could re-fuel the same problem emissions testing targeted in the first place: dirty air.

“You know it’s going to come back,” was the prediction from Chris Smith, co-owner of Northern Star Garage on North Franklin Road, regarding the test that has been mandated for Surry County vehicle owners for 14 years.

This has required them to pay a total fee of $30, which included $16.40 for the emissions inspection and the remainder for the standard safety check of items such as headlights, signal lights and the horn. As of Saturday, an inspection now costs only $13.60 in Surry, a decrease of 55 percent.

It is among 26 North Carolina counties certified for removal from the emissions portion of the state’s inspection and maintenance program. This resulted from the belief of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and state Department of Environmental Quality that those counties’ air is now in great shape.

However, Smith thinks that as political winds shift, emissions testing will find its way back into the vehicle inspection mix.

“I just figure that it will come back in time, and it will probably be $60 down the road,” he said of the total inspection fee.

“So I’m scratching my head,” Smith added in questioning Friday’s end of emissions testing coupled with its possible future return.

In the meantime, clunkers could rule the roads.

“People are going to start riding around in crappy cars again,” was the forecast from Stephen Butler at Mayberry Garage on Bluemont Road, who envisions an influx of vehicles with emission problems polluting the environment.

“You’re going to have cars out there that should not be on the road,” added Butler, who has around 40 years of experience in the automotive field.

Economic impact

Representatives of inspection stations in Surry County — which number 59 altogether, according to the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles, and likely employ hundreds of people collectively — agree that the change benefits consumers.

However, they say that politicians, including state Rep. Sarah Stevens, a Mount Airy attorney who serves Surry County in the N.C. General Assembly, did not fully consider their positions when supporting the end of emissions testing locally.

“She didn’t realize the impact it would have,” Marty Brannock, owner of a longtime local business, Brannock’s Exxon Service Center on West Lebanon Street, said Friday of Stevens. She is a Republican who recently was re-elected to her sixth term in the N.C. House of Representatives, where Stevens is speaker pro tem, or second in command.

Local inspection station operators say they aren’t out to gouge vehicle owners, who face many fixed costs that also include insurance, registration and routine maintenance.

But the problem is that the new fee for a safety inspection doesn’t cover their labor and other costs in performing it, including putting a vehicle on a lift, as the $30 charge did.

‘They want us to do it for $13.60,” said Smith, the Northern Star Garage co-owner. “You know you’re not going to make any money” at that price.

Stevens explained Thursday that the dropping of Surry and other counties from the emissions requirement didn’t emerge in the regular way that bills do in the Legislature. State lawmakers essentially rubber-stamped the recommendations of federal and state environmental authorities regarding the present air-quality status.

“It was basically a formality,” Stevens said of supporting a measure that appeared to be a slam-dunk situation.

“If it’s not needed, why do the citizens have to pay for it?” she said of the emissions testing.

On the other hand, Stevens says she has been contacted by the local inspection community, including Brannock. And after hearing the concerns, the Surry representative is expressing a willingness to explore legislative relief to businesses that are adversely affected.

Cutbacks eyed

In the meantime, those operations are dealing with the financial realities.

Brannock’s Exxon is among the area’s highest-volume inspection providers, in addition to being one of the few places still offering full-service gasoline pumping. It totals 400 to 500 inspections monthly, depending on the month, the owner said, and has a dedicated bay for that purpose.

He fears the revenue lost from the emissions inspections component might eventually cause the layoff of an employee who does inspections in addition to a worker who has handled related “check engine light soon” problems. These indicate a faulty emissions system, which has required repairs before a vehicle could be inspected.

Although Dennis Faw at 89 Service Center on West Pine Street, another local inspection station, said the emissions change won’t lead to layoffs there, it stands to put the business in a bind from a revenue standpoint.

“It’ll hurt,” Faw said. “It’s going to hurt everybody, it sure will.”

Faw said 89 Service Center, which does a couple hundred inspections per month, is being forced to cut operating expenses to compensate.

“We’ve already done that here,” he added. “Everybody knows a lot of places are going to have to cut back.”

In addition to inspection stations, there will be an effect on auto repair businesses in general, “anybody that’s doing work on cars,” Brannock said, along with parts suppliers.

Faw, who has about 50 years of experience, seems to be trying to view the change positively.

“It’s just something that happens, you know, and there’s nothing you can do about it,” he said.

Compensation lacking

Brannock believes one thing that could be done is to increase the charge for the safety inspection that still remains, suggesting a cost of $25 for a procedure everyone agrees is needed.

“It’s just a once-a-year thing.”

“We want that done for safety purposes,” Rep. Stevens said of the basic inspection.

And she believes there is a need to determine the adequacy, or inadequacy, of the present fee paid to businesses.

“It is an issue we need to look at and address,” Stevens said of state legislators.

However, this can’t occur until the next regular session of the N.C. General Assembly in 2019, she advised.

Pollution debate

Although Stevens is open to exploring a new fee level for safety inspections, she does not believe that ending emissions testing will lead to the atmosphere being polluted, as some fear.

Stevens referred to information from environmental authorities showing that air quality is at such a healthy state, with minute levels of pollutants, repercussions are unlikely to result.

“No, I don’t see it turning into a big issue,” she said, pointing out that one reason for this surrounds the fact modern autos operate much more efficiently than those of the past.

However, Stevens has an open mind to any research indicating a contrasting outlook.

“I would love to hear from somebody about that.”

Local businesses dealing with downside of change

