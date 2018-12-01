Eldora Ruritans hosting Christmas play

Submitted photo The Eldora Ruritan Club is hosting a fundraising Christmas play tonight at 7 p.m. to benefit the sheriff’s office toy drive for kids. -

ARARAT — The Eldora Ruritan Club is hosting a fundraising event tonight.

The fifth-annual Old Fashion Country Christmas Play begins at 7 p.m. in the club auditorium located at 2078 Ararat Road.

The Old Fashion Country Choir will feature Jonathan Bledsoe, Cindy Marion, Jerry Johnson, Cindy McPherson, Retha Davis, Scott and Wes Bruner, Bobby Simpson, Teresa Hodges and more.

Admission is $2 with proceeds going to the Surry County Sheriff’s Office for the Sheriff Atkinson’s Give a Kid a Christmas effort. Additional donations will also be accepted.

Providing sponsorship are Steel Buildings and Structures, Speck’s Metal Buildings and SES.

The Christmas play that debuted in 2014 is the brainchild of local musician and playwright Billy Smith.

“There is some original music in the play but we include old favorites everybody will know the words to,” Smith said before the 2014 show. “It’s a play presented as a grandpa would tell us about Christmas and the way the things came about.”

After the show had run a couple of years, Smith said, “We’ve changed it up a little bit for people not to expect the same old thing they’ve been seeing. Just some little surprises stuck in here and there.”

Despite the efforts to keep the presentation fresh, the production stays true to its name.

“The story is the same, the Biblical story of Christ,” Smith said. “I think everyone leaves with the real meaning of Christmas.”

That true meaning is also reinforced with the fundraising aspect of the show.

The production has generated an average of $3,500 to $4,000 per year for “Give A Kid A Christmas.”

Dr. Tracey Lewis, director of communications for Surry County Schools, said that 60 percent of students in the district are on either free or reduced lunch because of family income levels. This equates to 4,769 children.

The sheriff’s office is hoping to provide 700-750 kids with a proper Christmas, but is running low on funding this year.

Church dinner

Another fundraiser in the area will take place Sunday evening.

Blackwater United Methodist Church is holding a community dinner at its location at 2208 Siloam Road from 5-7 p.m.

The church says it will accept donations only with all proceeds going to the Give a Kid a Christmas Foundation.

