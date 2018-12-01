Dobson parade moved to Sunday

Tom Joyce | The News ROTC cadets carry the banner at the head of a past Dobson Christmas Parade, a scene to be repeated this Sunday. -

DOBSON — Weather has not been kind to local Christmas parades this year, including one that was scheduled this afternoon in Dobson which has been shifted to Sunday instead.

“The weather forecast just looks so iffy,” the event’s chairman, Jerry Weaver, said Friday of today’s outlook and the strong likelihood for the event to be “a washout.” There is a 70-percent chance of rain this afternoon, when the parade originally was set to roll at 2 p.m.

It is now scheduled to begin at the same time on Sunday, when mostly sunny conditions are predicted along with highs in the upper 60s.

While it is being postponed for one day, the parade in the county seat will keep alive a streak for the event that has been held continuously for decades. “It’s been over 50 years,” said Weaver, a longtime member of the Dobson Lions Club that sponsors the parade in cooperation with the town government.

“I’ve been doing it over 25 years,” he said of chairing a parade committee on behalf of the club.

Vonda Comer, a member of the Dobson Board of Commissioners, will be the grand marshal for the event.

One factor leading to its rescheduling to Sunday was the availability then of the various entries slated to participate.

The Surry Central High School Marching Band is still on tap to perform as planned, although some of its members might be missing Sunday, Weaver reported. Local ROTC cadets also are expected to muster sufficient members to carry the parade banner.

Weaver said owners of antique cars, tractors and horses plan to show up for the rescheduled parade as will fire trucks, law enforcement and other vehicles from area public safety agencies and various floats.

“I think he spoke with the people and most were good to come on Sunday,” Town Clerk Misty Marion said.

“We’re still anticipating a pretty long parade.”

The route of the Dobson holiday procession includes starting at Surry Community College, heading up Main Street past the two county courthouses and ending near the Town Hall.

Onlookers typically line both sides of the street for the parade, averaging around 5,000 in recent years.

Dobson’s is the second local Christmas parade to be postponed this season due to a rainy forecast.

The Mount Airy Christmas Parade was planned on Nov. 24, but has been rescheduled for Dec. 15.

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

