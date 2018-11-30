Mount Airy Police Reports

• A woman listed as homeless who was seen walking from the scene of a wreck ended up lodged in the Surry County Jail this week, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports. Kristie Cox Jernigan, 32, was encountered Monday by officers in the vicinity of Rockford Street and Stewart Drive where the crash occurred.

They discovered warrants for Jernigan’s arrest for charges including possession of methamphetamine, a felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia, which had been issued on July 17 through the police department. She was jailed under a $3,000 secured bond and slated for a Jan. 1 appearance in Surry District Court.

• Haley Luanne Benton, 24, of 126 Red Corner Lane, was charged with larceny and possession of stolen goods Monday, stemming from the theft of a license plate from a vehicle at Northern Star Garage on North Franklin Road. The crime was discovered on Nov. 23, targeting a 2008 Toyota Tacoma pickup owned by James Robert Bowman, a resident of Lineback Road.

Benton was located by Officer R.D. Gunter Monday at Old North State Winery downtown and subsequently admitted to stealing the tag, police records state. Benton is scheduled to be in District Court on Dec. 13.

She also has a Jan. 4 court date for charges of driving while license revoked, possession of an altered, fictitious or revoked driver’s license, driving with no insurance, no registration, no inspection, and a fictitious or altered title/registration card/plate.

• Melissa Annete Horton, 35, of 1421 Fancy Gap Road, the address for Blu-Vue Welcome Lodge, was served with a criminal summons for a charge of second-degree trespassing on Nov. 17 after police encountered her during a welfare check at that location. The summons had been issued earlier that day with Mary Boyles, an official of the local Shepherd’s House homeless shelter, as the complainant. The case is set for next Friday’s session of District Court.

• Kristi Keli Gunter, 27, of 188 W. Cleve St., was charged with larceny on Nov. 16 at Walmart, where she allegedly took unspecified merchandise valued at $27 which was recovered. Gunter is slated for a Dec. 10 court appearance.