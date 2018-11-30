Surry County Sheriff’s Reports

DOBSON — The Surry County Sheriff’s Office has released the following arrest reports:

• James Brandon Bennett, 39, of Linville Road, Mount Airy, was served warrants Nov. 20 on charges of carrying a concealed weapon, driving while license revoked and having a fictitious license place, all dated Nov. 12. He was given a $1,000 unsecured bond and a Jan. 22 court date.

He also has a Feb. 11 date for felony extradition as an alleged fugitive for another state.

• Jean Louis Camacho, 22, of Mobile Way, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Nov. 21 for failure to appear in court Nov. 14 on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. He was given a $250 secured bond and a Dec. 19 court date.

He also has a Jan. 8 court date for the charge of breaking and entering.

• Cody Dwaine Wall, 22, of Stanley Road, Mount Airy, was served warrants Nov. 21 on charges of being intoxicated/disruptive and resisting an officer. He was given a $500 secured bond and a Dec. 5 court date.

While in custody, Wall also was served criminal summonses on charges of simple assault and injury to personal property, dated Oct. 12. He was given a Jan. 11 court date.

• Brittany Collins Marion, 33, of Rockford Road, Dobson, was served Davidson County warrants Nov. 24 on charges of felony possession of a Schedule II drug, carrying a concealed weapon, and possession of drug paraphernalia, all dated Oct. 30. She also was charged with speeding, driving left of center, and driving with no license. Marion was given a $500 secured bond and a Dec. 5 court date in Lexington.

She also has a Jan. 15 date in Forsyth County for charges of having an expired driver’s license and loaning a license plate to another vehicle.

• Jeffery Dean Daughenbaugh, 40, of West Pine Street, Lowgap, was served a warrant Nov. 25 on a charge of violating a domestic violence protective order, dated the day before. He was given no bond and a Dec. 7 court date.

• Alexis Danielle Collins, 19, of Haystack Road, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Nov. 27 for failure to appear in court Sept. 10 on a charge of possession of marijuana paraphernalia. She was given a $1,000 secured bond and a Jan. 16 court date.

• Thomas Jeffrey Hardy, 55, of Fontana Lane, Siloam, was arrested on view Nov. 26 for a count of misuse of the 911 system. He was given a $1,000 unsecured bond and a Jan. 8 court date.

The sheriff’s office released the following incident reports:

• Kristy Kelley, of Glenn Creed Lane, Mount Airy, reported a stolen car on Nov. 15. She said her 2008 Honda Accord was taken from the residence some time between 8 p.m. Nov. 11 and 7 a.m. the next morning. The car was valued at $2,000.

• Lloyd Gillespie, of Jupiter, Florida, and Robert Heisser, of Loxahatchee, Florida, reported a break-in on Nov. 19. The men said around 1:30 a.m. that day it was discovered that someone had broken into a 2006 Ford F250 and caused damage to the truck (valued at $20,000). There were also signs of an attempted break-in of the residence on Trellis Lane, Mount Airy.

Reach Jeff at 415-4692.

