Arson suspected in mobile home fire

A mobile home fire on Nov. 23 is now being investigated as arson.

According to an investigation report provided by the Surry County Sheriff’s Office, the fire is suspected to be the result of arson caused “by suspect setting house on fire,” utilizing tools cited as “fire/burning tool/device.”

“The cause of the fire is still under investigation by both the fire marshal’s office and the sheriff’s department,” said John Shelton, Surry County emergency services director.

Two persons were displaced by the fire when the single-wide mobile home burned at 101 Cross Park Lane on Friday, Nov. 23.

The home, located off White Pines Country Club Road about a mile south of the Virginia state line, was a total loss, according to Shelton.

Franklin Community Volunteer Fire Department was the primary department fighting the fire, assisted by volunteer firefighters from Pine Ridge, Four Way and Cana, Virginia, departments.

The Red Cross was also on the scene to assist the displaced victims of the fire.

By Bill Colvard bcolvard@MtAiryNews.com

Reach Bill Colvard at 336-415-4699.

Reach Bill Colvard at 336-415-4699.