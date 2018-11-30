More city flag entries sought

City of Mount Airy City officials are looking for a simpler flag than the current design which includes this city seal. -

City government planning personnel are hoping creative types locally will come through with some last-minute concepts as part of a recent process to develop a new official flag for Mount Airy.

A public design competition for a banner to represent the municipality was launched in October through a 4-1 vote by the city commissioners. Mount Airy already has a flag — utilizing a red, white and blue color scheme with the city’s seal in the center — but there is a belief among planning personnel that it needs to be updated.

In engaging the community in the process to develop new designs, a deadline was set for 11:59 p.m. today for entries to be sent to mountairyflag@gmail.com for consideration. This includes either photos or digital images.

There is a chance this deadline might be extended, according to word from City Hall on Thursday, but at last report it was still tonight. Organizers are hoping for a flurry of entries before the weekend, perhaps from interested persons who have delayed completing their design concept or maybe haven’t gotten word of the contest.

“There’s only a handful right now,” city planner Ben Barcroft said Thursday of the entries received. Some “serious” ones for consideration are included among those, he added.

Many people, including at least one city commissioner, weren’t even aware Mount Airy had a flag until a presentation by Barcroft last month.

He cited a need to have a simple design, with no writing or inclusion of the city seal, which ensures an image that is uncomplicated.

A flag design should be simple enough that a child can draw it from memory, the planner advised in relaying guidelines from the North American Vexillological Association, an organization devoted to the scientific and scholarly study of flags.

It suggests flags with “meaningful symbolism,” using images, colors or patterns related to what it symbolizes, among other recommendations. Also, the number of colors should be limited to three that contrast well and come from the standard color set.

Brinkley questions process

In addition to discussing the issue in October, the commissioners brought it back up at their last meeting on Nov. 15, when Commissioner Shirley Brinkley, who had voted against the process previously, questioned its upcoming steps.

Brinkley inquired about whether the city council will make the final decision on the new flag concept, saying she believed this should be done by a public body reflecting input from citizens.

The complete contest rules (which can be accessed on the city of Mount Airy website) state that an eight-member flag design review committee will conduct an extensive evaluation and selection process for entries to identify the top designs. The public then will be asked to vote for favorite designs at www.mountairy.org, the rules further state.

City Manager Barbara Jones said at the last meeting that the committee — made up of graphic artists and others in town — would issue a recommendation, but the flag choice ultimately rests with the council.

Jones said the initial wording for how the process will be handled might not have been clear on this.

City officials are looking for a simpler flag than the current design which includes this city seal. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_MountAiry-Seal-CMYK.jpg City officials are looking for a simpler flag than the current design which includes this city seal. City of Mount Airy

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.