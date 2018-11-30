Holiday House Tour kicks off tomorrow

Submitted photos Tracy and Greg Hiatt welcome people to their home. - Submitted photos Tracy Hiatt puts the finishing touches on her Christmas tree. - Submitted photos Modernist details at the Hale Yokley House, owned by Winston Kobe. - Submitted photos The exterior of the Hale Yokley House at 224 Howard St., owned by Winston Folger Kobe. - -

Final preparations are in the works as time draws nigh for the Mount Airy Restoration Foundation’s 32nd Christmas Holiday House Tour on Saturday and Sunday.

The tour, which will be will be Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., is the Foundation’s primary fundraiser for the year, providing the means to maintain the historic William Alfred Moore House and for the renovation and restoration of the surrounding grounds.

Tickets are still available at area merchants and the Moore House.

Along with the Moore House, the tour will feature two other historic homes, the Gertrude Smith House on North Main Street and the Edwards-Franklin House on Haystack Road west of I-77. The Edwards-Franklin House’s Victorian Christmas weekend will coincide with, and is a part of, the house tour.

Other properties on the tour include private homes, an old commercial building converted to short-term rental properties and one of the city’s best examples of mid-century Modernist architecture.

Hale Yokley House

224 Howard St.

Owned by Winston Folger Kobe

The Hale Yokley House — the unusual, flat-roofed mid-century modern house on Howard Street — returns to the Mount Airy Restoration Foundation’s Christmas Holiday House Tour with a different look and feel.

Winston Folger Kobe, its new owner of the past five years, has tried to return the house to much of its original 1965 version of itself with a mixture of her vintage mid-century furnishing and modern updates.

Mr. and Mrs. John Hale Yokley built the original home at 224 Howard St. in 1942 with the help of the Winston-Salem architect, Hall Crews, who also built the Sykes home across the street and the old Baptist manse on Wrenn Avenue.

Some of the original plans from this era will be on display at the tour. The home was originally a modest three bedroom, two bath home with two open-air porches on the back and a single-car garage facing Howard Street.

Yokley’s family had been in the furniture manufacturing business, and he wanted to build a house to display and test some of the pieces his company created. Modernism was just coming into fashion and he seemed to be ahead of his time.

John Hale Yokley Sr. was born in 1913 in Surry County to Oscar Hoyle Yokley (b.1887 – d.1981) and Clara May Hale Yokley (b.1889 –d.1919). He attended The Citadel and graduated from The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He was married to Nina Hoffman Yokley and had three children, Nina Glenn Yokley, Clara Engle Yokley and John Hale Yokley Jr. (deceased).

With this growing family, Yokley Sr. planned an expansion of his home as early as 1950 as saved blueprints are dated. Going to New York frequently for the furniture market, Yokley employed the New York architectural firm of William Pahlmann to design the expansion. Pahlmann’s papers have been preserved and archived at the Hagley Museum in Wilmington, Delaware, where Winston Kobe, the current owner, visited to research the origins of her new “old” house on Howard Street before beginning any renovations.

The current footprint of the 224 Howard St. home is as it was completed in 1965, according to the extensive plans of Pahlmann’s architectural drawings. These drawings will be on display during the House Tour. Many features have not endured the years, such as a travertine stone floor and a cork floor, but but many unique features have been preserved and restored to its 1965 feel.

The Hale Yokley Home is listed on the NC Modernist Organization website, which states that North Carolina is the third largest concentration of Modernist houses in America, largely because of the Black Mountain College, an experimental college founded in 1933 devoted to all aspects of “modernism.” The architectural movement began there and spread to the NCSU School of Design.

Kobe is attempting to adopt the “Less is more” modernist mantra, but said, “I am trying to get rid of stuff, as the current trend is to pare down to just the necessities, but it’s difficult. I want to show off the bare bones of my wonderful, architecturally significant home.”

Tracy and Greg Hiatt

284 Pineview Drive

Greg Hiatt, known locally for The Oak Grove Market, and Tracy Hiatt, of The Copper Pot Restaurant, have only been in their new home for a little more than a year, but are ready to open their doors for the Christmas Holiday House Tour.

The Hiatts wanted to downsize to a smaller, more manageable home than the big house with acreage where they raised their kids. Tracy had her eye on the house at 284 Pineview Drive for quite a while, and through a series of circumstances that Tracy Hiatt credits to divine intervention, the home became theirs. In another unexpected development, she found a binder in the house that the previous owners had made and intentionally left behind. This binder contained a detailed history of the house – filled with old photos of the interiors and exteriors and documentation on the construction of the home.

The Hiatts have spent the better part of the past year renovating their ranch home into a classic farm-style home. They painted the exterior brick, made a few updates to the landscaping, and spent quite a bit of time and elbow grease renovating the interior. They redid the bathrooms and master bedroom extensively. They updated the kitchen with a major face-lift, but left the original footprint pretty much as it was originally.

One bonus — and it’s a big bonus to this year’s tour — is that Tracy Hiatt is opening her “She Shed.” The Hiatts have taken a plain Leonard building and turned it into a spectacular home away from home for Tracy Hiatt.

The Hiatts have a circular drive and encourage folks to enter by the front door and the tour will wrap around and end with the She Shed.

100 and 102 Hines Ave.

Carol and Doug Draughn

Doug Draughn, with Edward Jones Investments, had wanted to be closer to downtown for a few years, and just the right place was hard to find. Last year, Draughn purchased a building facing Main Street.

The building was large – too large for his business at this point, and the Draughns had often discussed the potential business opportunity of having VRBO and Airbnb rental properties, so Carol Draughn created two apartments in the back of the business. Thus, 100 and 102 Hines Ave. rental properties began.

It took a few months to renovate and move the business, and it took a little over a year to complete the creation of the apartments, as the Draughns did as much of the work as possible themselves.

It was a labor of love in many ways, difficult at times, but also enjoyable. Building something new from something so old was both challenging and fun, according to the Draughns.

Since day one, the apartments have had steady rentals. The plan was, and is, for nightly rentals, but the Draughns have worked with local families and businesses who needed a bit longer stays, and have many repeat customers.

Being in the downtown area, literally a short walk to dining and shopping, makes this a unique rental property, a new use for an old building.

The entrance to the apartments is not on Main Street, but in the back of the Edward Jones Investment office at 496 N Main St. Follow the drive beside the Edward Jones building to reach the apartments which are located at 100 and 102 Hines Ave.

The Mount Airy Restoration Foundations’ 32nd Christmas Holiday House Tour will be Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 1-5 p.m. Advance tickets are $15 and are available at Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce and J’s Office Supply. Tickets purchased the day of event are $20 and are available at most locations on the Tour. Each home on the Tour this year is unique and beautifully decorated.

