Mount Airy Police Reports

• A Wednesday incident at Mayberry Mall led to larceny-related charges against two people, one of whom landed behind bars, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports. Melissa Renee Dublin, 26, of 175 Fairlane Drive, and Mickele Kern Stephen Bruner, 24, listed as homeless, are each accused of larceny and possession of stolen goods. The location in the mall where the alleged offenses occurred was not listed.

Additionally, Dublin was charged with being a fugitive from justice from Carroll County, Virginia, involving an unspecified matter, and with possession of drug paraphernalia. She was confined in the Surry County Jail under a $2,000 secured bond. Bruner was released and is scheduled to appear in District Court on Jan. 30, with Dublin’s court date Dec. 11.

• Also Wednesday, Nazertha Zechariah Fulp, 40, of 1775 Old Pipers Gap Road, Cana, Virginia, was served with a criminal summons for a charge of assault and battery which had been filed earlier that day with David Kralicek of Ararat-Longhill Road, Pilot Mountain, listed as the complainant. Fulp is slated for a Jan. 3 appearance in Surry District Court.

• A break-in of a vehicle was discovered on Nov. 11, involving a 1979 Chevrolet pickup being entered using a screwdriver. Nothing was reported missing, but the incident caused $165 in damage to the door locks and ignition switch of the vehicle owned by Will Dockery Merritt III of Escondido Lane in Lowgap. The crime occurred while it was parked at Tarheel Converter and Core on Hay Street.

• Kane Lonzie Lovill, 28, of 729 Allred Mill Road, was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia on Nov. 16 after he was encountered by police during a suspicious-vehicle investigation at a Fowler Road location. Lovill was jailed under a $3,000 secured bond and is scheduled to be in District Court on Jan. 16.

• Two Pilot Mountain residents were arrested on felony drug charges after a traffic stop on U.S. 601 at Old U.S. 601 on Nov. 7. Cassey Mae Gray, 25, and James Auda Stroud, 46, both of 692 Whitaker Chapel Road, are each charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver, and possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, which also is a felony. They further are accused of possessing drug paraphernalia.

Gray was held in the county jail under a $10,000 secured bond and Stroud a $5,000 secured bond, with both scheduled to appear in Surry District Court next Wednesday.

• Property was stolen from an unlocked 1999 Dodge Ram pickup on Nov. 6 at the Save-A-Lot grocery store parking lot on Carter Street. The truck’s radio was taken along with a wallet containing a debit card and a Social Security card, with the victims listed as Christopher Bryan Newman of Blue Hollow Road and Megan Rae Martin, a resident of Pebble Beach Road.

• Sydnie Tane Shiqwaun Carter, 27, of 189 Eleanor Ave., was served with an outstanding warrant for a charge of injury to personal property on Nov. 4 after she was encountered by police during a civil disturbance at Quality Inn on Rockford Street. It had been issued the previous day with Tony Carter of Eleanor Avenue as the complainant. The case is set for next Wednesday’s District Court session.