Surry County Sheriff’s Reports

DOBSON — The Surry County Sheriff’s Office has released the following arrest reports:

• Brandon David Bowlin, 34, of Beacon Lane, Mount Airy, was served a warrant Nov. 16 on a charge of violating a domestic violence protection order, dated Sept. 23 in Iredell County. He was given a $500 unsecured bond and a Nov. 26 court date in Statesville.

• Treva Dawn Fitzgerald, 41, of Cedar Point Drive, Mount Airy, was served a criminal summons Nov. 16 on a charge of obtaining property by false pretense, dated Aug. 30 in Forsyth County. She was given a Nov. 26 court date in Winston-Salem.

• Angel Lynn Ables, 37, of Old Toast Road, Mount Airy, was served a criminal summons Nov. 16 for a violation of the mandatory school attendance law, dated March 14. She was given a Dec. 13 court date.

• Randall Terrell Hiatt, 52, of Cana, Virginia, was served an order for arrest Nov. 16 for failure to appear in court Sept. 13. He was given a $1,500 secured bond and a Dec. 7 court date.

• Michael Amos Spencer, 47, of Big Oak Lane, Lowgap, was served criminal summonses Nov. 16 on charges of driving with no insurance, having a fictitious or altered registration/plate, and driving with no registration, all dated Oct. 10. He was given a Jan. 4 court date.

• Becky Lynn Spencer, 20, of Big Oak Lane, Lowgap, was served criminal summonses Nov. 17 for two counts of driving with no insurance and one count of expired car inspection, dated Oct. 10. She was given a Jan. 4 court date.

• Jimmy Leslie Lowe, 48, of Shiron Lane, Lowgap, was served an order for arrest Nov. 17 on a charge of failure to pay child support/alimony, dated Sept. 6. He was given a $10,800 cash bond and a Nov. 28 court date.

• Timothy Gray Bryant, 52, of Round Peak Church Road, Mount Airy, was served criminal summonses Nov. 18 for two counts of writing bad checks — one dated April 17 and the other May 22. He was given a Jan. 15 court date.

• Crystal Gail Hicks, 44, of Indian Trail, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Nov. 19 for failure to appear in Stokes County court Oct. 8 on a felony count of possession of meth and two counts of misdemeanor possession. She was given a $5,000 secured bond and a Nov. 26 court date in Danbury.

• Jason Dallas Wilkey, 42, of Gilda Drive, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Nov. 19 for failure to appear in court March 1 on a charge of failure to pay court costs/fines related to a case for driving while license revoked. He was given a $310 cash bond and a Jan. 15 court date.

• Kendra Beth Williams, 33, of Wallace Creed Road, Mount Airy, was served a criminal summons Nov. 19 on a charge of simple assault, dated that day. She was given a Dec. 19 court date.

• Terry Wayburn Johnson, 58, of Splendor Lane, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Nov. 19 for failure to appear in court June 19 on a charge of driving with no insurance. He was given a $300 cash bond and a Dec. 20 court date.

• Tressa Eliz Minton, 35, of North Wilkesboro, was served an order for arrest Nov. 19 in Dobson for failure to appear in Stokes County court Nov. 13 on an unspecified charge. She was given a $500 secured bond with a court date to come in Danbury.

According to Wilkes County court dockets, Minton has a Dec. 7 appearance on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle, then a Dec. 12 date for charges of felony breaking and entering of a vehicle and misdemeanor larceny.

• Michael Terron Story, 37, of Rockford Street, Mount Airy, was served a warrant Nov. 20 on a charge of assault on a female, dated Nov. 17. He was given a $500 unsecured bond and a Dec. 7 court date.

• Meghan Nicole Elias, 30, of Raintree Trail, Mount Airy, was served a warrant Nov. 20 on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon, dated Nov. 13. She was given a $500 unsecured bond and a Dec. 13 court date.

• Ronald Paul Reuther, 51, of Hillcrest Drive, Elkin, was served a criminal summons Nov. 20 on a charge of driving with no insurance, dated Oct. 19. He was given a Dec. 18 court date.

• Nicholas Daniel Dutton, 34, of West Pine Street, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Nov. 2o on a charge of failure to pay child support/alimony. No bond amount was listed. He was given a Nov. 28 court date.

