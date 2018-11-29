Sheriff: Christmas funds running low

DOBSON — The deadline is fast approaching for donations to help needy children for Christmas, and totals are lagging behind previous years.

It was a busy summer and fall for Jimmy Combs and Steve Hiatt, who were running against each other for the Surry County sheriff’s seat. Now the two are joining forces to try to rejuvenate Sheriff Atkinson’s Give a Kid a Christmas with only a week and a half until the shopping date.

“It is once again time to look ahead towards that festive season and think of those who are less fortunate than ourselves,” Sheriff Combs said a month ago.

The sheriff’s office partners with county school officials to identify children who are in need of assistance and could benefit from this annual event.

”Our goal is to make sure that every child has an adequate supply of food to get them through the school Christmas break, to ensure that each child has appropriate clothing to get them through the winter, and that each child can choose some toy or other item that they would like to have for Christmas,” said Combs. “We believe that every boy and girl deserve to experience the joy and exhilaration of a happy Christmas morning with a full belly and warm clothes.”

In addition to the gifts, the program made an early promise last year to pack up 230 food boxes to help feed children over the holiday break, then ended up with 274.

Speaking Thursday, Combs said, “Last year the foundation received requests to assist 700 children. The generous donations enabled us to increase the amount we spent on each child from $100 to $125. This year, with about 10 days before we go shopping, we are just over 50 percent of last year’s fundraising total.”

Combs said many citizens have asked what would happen with the fundraising and annual shopping with a new sheriff coming in right at the start of the Christmas season. Combs said he anticipates it will be a smooth transition and is doing all he can to ensure that.

“I have assured Sheriff-Elect Steve Hiatt that I will do everything possible to make this program successful until he is sworn in on Dec. 3,” Combs added. “In addition, on Wednesday, Nov. 21, I made a recommendation to the foundation board to replace me as chairman of the foundation. That motion was unanimously approved, and Sheriff-Elect Hiatt will become the chairman upon completing his oath for sheriff.”

Both changes will take place Monday.

“The truth is, this program does not belong to the sheriff’s office, the school system or the foundation,” Combs continued. “It belongs to the citizens of Surry County who for 25 years they have opened their hearts to share with those less fortunate to ensure that each child in Surry County has clothes, food and presents during the Christmas season.”

Sheriff-Elect Steve Hiatt agreed with Combs.

“I have every intention to continue to work with the foundation and will work diligently to make the program as successful as possible,” Hiatt said. “This program has been a vital part of the Sheriff’s Office and a blessing to our county.”

This news should come as no surprise as Steve’s brother, Kelly Hiatt, is leading a similar campaign this season to help children in the greater Mount Airy area. Kelly is president of the local Fraternal Order of Police, which sponsors a Cops and Kids Christmas to help about 20 kids in the Granite City area like the Give a Kid a Christmas campaign helps with children in the county school district.

Kelly Hiatt and the FOB will hold a shopping trip on the morning of Saturday, Dec. 8. On that same day starting at 8 a.m., Surry Central will host the Give a Kid a Christmas volunteers who will be taking food donations and creating food boxes.

Organizers are hoping for some last-minute donations to boost Give a Kid a Christmas up to prior years’ levels.

If any donations fail to arrive by the shopping trip, the sheriff’s office said not to worry — the foundation collects donations all year long to use in December.

If anyone would like to make a monetary donation, send checks to: Sheriff Atkinson’s Give a Kid a Christmas, Inc., P.O. Box 827, Dobson, NC 27017.

Drive has half the money of last year

