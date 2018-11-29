Mountain Man cider recalled

CANA, Va. — Mountain Man Market of Cana, Virginia, is recalling its half-gallon containers of Apple Cider because they have the potential to be contaminated with shiga toxin-producing Escherichia coli, according to the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

Shiga toxin E. coli causes a diarrheal illness often with bloody stools, according to a statement.

“Although most healthy adults can recover completely within a week, some people can develop a form of kidney failure called Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome (HUS),” according to a statement issued by Elaine Lidholm with the Virginia agency. “HUS is most likely to occur in young children and the elderly; the condition can lead to serious kidney damage and even death.”

The recalled Apple Cider was distributed locally at the Mountain Man Market on and before Nov. 10.

“The product comes in a clear half-gallon container, labeled as Mountain Man Apple Cider, Warning: this product has not been pasteurized and therefore may contain harmful bacteria that can cause serious illness in children, the elderly and persons with weaken immune systems,” the statement said.

The potential for contamination was noted after routine testing by the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services and the Division of Consolidated Laboratories detected the presence of shiga toxin-producing E. coli.

The department and Mountain Man Market will continue their investigation as to the cause of the problem though the seasonal production of the apple cider has ended for this year.

There is concern that some product may be frozen and in consumers’ freezers.

Consumers who have purchased half-gallon containers of Mountain Man Apple Cider are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 276-755-3871.