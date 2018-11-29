Cameron Kent’s musical play to open

Bill Colvard | The News Director Debby Diamont, left, follows her script as the cast rehearses. Rebekah Taylor is seen at right. - Bill Colvard | The News Mary Beth (Mindy Roddy), a young widow who is pregnant; Kristine (Amanda Barnard); janitor Charlie (Todd Gerber); and Tom (Scott Carpenter), a homeless country musician, all just want to get home in Cameron Kent’s new musical play, “Welcome to Virginia.” Brash billionaire businessman Frank Loudman (Tom Beckom) is not pictured. -

It is no accident that Cameron Kent’s new musical play, “Welcome to Virginia,” has in its cast a very, very pregnant woman stranded in a strange land, far from home on Christmas Eve.

Foreshadowing and symbolism are only two of the literary devices which will be utilized by Kent to make theatergoers feel there is something familiar about his story when they see it at the Andy Griffith Playhouse Dec. 8-10.

Kent, a former news anchor at WXII-12, has published five novels and four screenplays for film and television, but “Welcome to Virginia” is his first stage play.

“I try to go and see a Christmas show every year,” said Kent. “I’ve been to ‘The Nutcracker’ a number of times, and ‘The Best Christmas Pageant Ever’ and all the others, but I was having trouble finding something new.”

“Well, maybe now is the right time for something new, something fresh.”

His concept is five strangers trapped together in a snowstorm, including the aforementioned pregnant woman, Mary Beth. The name is important and means something, as does everything in Kent’s play. Which is not to say it is heavy-handed.

“It’s hilarious,” said director Debby Diamont. “It’s not just a laugh a minute. It’s several laughs every minute. It’s a musical comedy for the Christmas season that gently reminds us of the reason for Christmas. I love the fact that it’s not afraid to bring in the birth of our Lord and Savior, and have a theme of redemption for Christmas. And it’s funny as only Cameron Kent can make it.”

“Debby and I have been dear friends ever since we worked together when she was doing the weather and I was doing the sports at WXII,” said Kent. “The show is in good hands. I knew she would take good care of it.”

After retiring from her television career, Debby Severs Diamont put in 23 years and 75 productions for Central Middle School, Mount Airy and North Surry high schools and the Surry Arts Council before retiring again to take care of her mother and help her husband, Coach David Diamont, write a book. She is coming out of that retirement to direct her friend’s play.

Playwright and director have been in close communication since the production began. Kent has attended several rehearsals and will be at all of the performances, and Diamont said they talk daily and text multiple times each day since rehearsals began.

The Surry Arts Council production is only the second time the play has been produced. It had a short run at Theater Alliance in Winston-Salem in 2017, but has not yet been published.

“You could not find a playwright anywhere who is as generous and accepting of feedback from actors as Cameron,” said Diamont. “I’ll text him and ask, ‘Do you mind if I change this?’ and he usually goes along with it. It’s been a very collaborative process.”

This production is a unique moment in the play’s development.

“The goal is to get it published,” said Kent, ” so that any high school or church group or little theater across the country can produce it.”

“It’s the perfect play,” said Diamont. “There are no set changes, no costume changes, a small cast, it’s easy to produce. I’ve looked for this play for my whole career.”

“Welcome to Virginia” is not only Kent’s first stage play, it is his first musical.

“It didn’t start out as a musical,” said Kent. “But it lends itself to a few songs, so I wrote one or two.” When all was said and done, Kent had written 11 pieces of original music for the play.

“The Andy Griffith Playhouse is a perfect fit for my play, and the audience there will be a perfect audience,” said Kent. “We have a great cast. They are so dedicated, shaving heads, dying hair.”

“They are very committed to this show,” agreed Diamont.

Scott Carpenter, who plays a Marine vet with PTSD shaved his head for the role, and Amanda Barnard colored her long, brunette hair a golden blonde to better play a role which Diamont is hesitant to call a “dumb blonde.”

“This has been the bigger sacrifice,” said Barnard, displaying hands tipped with long, vermilion-red acrylic nails. “I can’t do anything. The more you can do early, the better,” said Barnard, as to why she has been living her life with golden blonde hair and long, red nails. “You build a character from the outside as well as the inside. Finding the right shoes is a big help.”

As to whether she might keep blonde hair after the show, Barnard said, “I wasn’t planning to, but it really is fun.”

“Welcome to Virginia” tells the story of five people stranded at an interstate rest area. Frank Loudman (Tom Beckom), a brash billionaire businessman, finds himself stuck with his homespun secretary, Kristine (Amanda Barnard); Charlie, a janitor (Todd Gerber) who just wants to get home; Tom (Scott Carpenter), a homeless country musician; and Mary Beth (Mindy Roddy), a young widow who is very pregnant. Through a series of revelations from this motley crew of cold-weather captives, Frank begins to reconnect with his younger self, who actually loved Christmas. The cast also includes Scott Kniskern as a state trooper.

Kent said he started with the concept of five strangers trapped together as his beginning. He said he also had the end. Writing the play was simply filling in the middle.

Cast member Scott Carpenter sums up the play a different way, “It’s like ‘The Breakfast Club’ for adults.”

Except at Christmas.

Performances are Saturday, Dec. 8, and Sunday, Dec. 9, at 3 p.m. and Monday, Dec. 10, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 and available for purchase online (www.surryarts.org), by phone (336-786-7998), or at the Surry Arts Council office.

Director Debby Diamont, left, follows her script as the cast rehearses. Rebekah Taylor is seen at right. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_IMG_4114.jpg Director Debby Diamont, left, follows her script as the cast rehearses. Rebekah Taylor is seen at right. Bill Colvard | The News Mary Beth (Mindy Roddy), a young widow who is pregnant; Kristine (Amanda Barnard); janitor Charlie (Todd Gerber); and Tom (Scott Carpenter), a homeless country musician, all just want to get home in Cameron Kent’s new musical play, “Welcome to Virginia.” Brash billionaire businessman Frank Loudman (Tom Beckom) is not pictured. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_IMG_4165.jpg Mary Beth (Mindy Roddy), a young widow who is pregnant; Kristine (Amanda Barnard); janitor Charlie (Todd Gerber); and Tom (Scott Carpenter), a homeless country musician, all just want to get home in Cameron Kent’s new musical play, “Welcome to Virginia.” Brash billionaire businessman Frank Loudman (Tom Beckom) is not pictured. Bill Colvard | The News

By Bill Colvard bcolvard@MtAiryNews.com

Reach Bill Colvard at 336-415-4699.

Reach Bill Colvard at 336-415-4699.