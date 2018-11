Flat Rock honor roll students named

Flat Rock Elementary School recently released the names of student there who qualified for the first-quarter honor roll.

A Honor Roll

Fifth grade: Jordin Beasley, Nalah Benitez, Gracelyn Cain, Ilihanie Caro, McKenly Fallaw, Angie Guarneros, Allie Harrell, and Adrianna Hornadayl

Fourth gradeL Matthew Bowman, Emma Davis, Bowen Gammons, Allison Johnson, Aleigha Kingsbury, Matthew Lawson, and Ada Wright;

Third grade: Heather Childress, Danny Pell, Nathan Puckett, Aidan Watson, and Rosalie Wilds.

A/B Honor Roll

Fifth grade: Keidon Brown, Travis Harrell, Andrew Howell, Jamin Martinez-Guarneros, William Watts, and River Wilson;

Fourth grade: Elizabeth Brannock, Kayden Church, Alli Cox, Kyra France, Barack Galloway, Aiden Hopkins, Giovanni Lara, Paul Lawson, Xzaiver Light, Shyanne McCraw, Cruz Mendoza, and Alex Spainhour;

Third grade: Alyssia Adame, Lilie Allen, Kassady Dodson, Brayden Donithan, Sawyer Foley, Madison Frace, Karina Guarneros Morales, Jayce Guynn, Nancy Hernandez-Balderas, Malachi Hornaday, Kopeland Kirkman, Stormey Tolbert, and Daniel Torres-Ramirez.