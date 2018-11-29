House to host Victorian Christmas

The parlor of the historic Edwards-Franklin House is shown during a previous Christmastime event celebrating the Victorian era, which will be repeated this weekend. -

Anyone who has grown weary of shopping or other activities surrounding Christmas 2018 has an opportunity this weekend to take a trip back in time while still celebrating the holiday season.

Well, almost. Although visitors to the historic Edwards-Franklin House won’t actually be whisked back to the Victorian era, they will get a taste of what Christmas was like during that period spanning the 1800s. Unlike many other things this time of year which require spending money, it won’t cost a penny.

“There’s no pressure — it’s our gift to the community,” Dr. Annette Ayers, Surry County Historical Society president, said of the gathering sponsored by that group to which the public is welcome.

The Surry Historical Society owns the house at 4132 Haystack Road, Mount Airy, and routinely has opened its doors over the years for events highlighting the observance of Christmas in various bygone times. This has included the Colonial, Civil War and other periods of history, including the Victorian era that also was the theme in 2012.

That will be repeated this Saturday and Sunday when tours and other activities will be offered at the house, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m.

The Edwards-Franklin House officially is part of a local holiday tour of homes, but visiting it will differ from other tour stopovers.

“Ours is all free — nobody has to have a ticket,” Ayers said.

‘Going all-out’

The Victorian Christmas observance will feature members of the historical group dressed in clothing from that era to depict the theme at the decorated house. The Victorian era commonly is referred to as the period in British history covering the reign of Queen Victoria (1837-1901).

It was accompanied by opulence and grandeur in furnishings and décor, which the Edwards-Franklin House will reflect this weekend, according to Ayers.

“We’re going to be more elaborate this year with our period decorations,” she said, compared to previous holiday events there. “We’re going all-out.”

Since it dates to 1799, the house itself is representative of the Victorian age — considered to be one of the finest examples of architecture from that time. “They decorated from the very beginning,” Ayers said of the holiday practices of its earliest residents.

The structure was built by Gideon Edwards and later occupied by Meshack Franklin, a member of Congress and a brother of North Carolina Gov. Jesse Franklin, who served in the 1820s.

The house will be decorated throughout with Christmas trees as well as a lavish use of greenery and other natural elements, with ribbons, pearls and candles also to be incorporated into the decoration scheme.

Ayers added that as visitors arrive on Saturday and Sunday, they will notice natural Christmas wreaths and cedar roping draped across the front porch of the house, setting the stage for what’s inside.

“It puts you in a Christmas mood — a non-commercial Christmas mood,” reminiscent of how the holiday used to be celebrated, she said.

Docents will be on hand to welcome visitors to all rooms of the two-story house containing period furnishings.

Guests also will be served refreshments of the Victorian era, such as mulled cider, pecan treats, a vast assortment of cookies and fruitcake.

The Surry County Historical Society plans to be in full force to man the weekend tours.

“I would say at least 15 people are involved in making this dream come true for the public on Saturday and Sunday,” Ayers said.

The parlor of the historic Edwards-Franklin House is shown during a previous Christmastime event celebrating the Victorian era, which will be repeated this weekend. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_Victoria-this.jpg The parlor of the historic Edwards-Franklin House is shown during a previous Christmastime event celebrating the Victorian era, which will be repeated this weekend.

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

