Surry County Sheriff’s Reports

DOBSON — The Surry County Sheriff’s Office has released the following arrest reports:

• A Stokes County woman arrested last week for allegedly ramming a state trooper’s car had new charges served against her after being in custody.

Heather Kathleen Bosze, 23, of Asbury Road in the Westfield area, was served with a felony count of violating probation/parole on Nov. 18 after being taken into custody the day before.

Sheriff Jimmy Combs said on Nov. 17 a 2008 Honda Accord refused to pull over for a deputy’s flashing lights.

Combs said the car didn’t stop until eventually running over a state trooper’s stop sticks that are meant to puncture tires.

When the car finally stopped, Combs said, officers began approaching the car while giving orders to the driver. But then the car took off again and plowed into the trooper’s car, he said.

Bosze was arrested and charged with one felony count each of fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, maintaining a drug vehicle, possession of meth, possession of a stolen vehicle, and assault with a deadly weapon with a motor vehicle on a government official.

She was also charged with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

After she was incarcerated, Bosze was charged and served with felony larceny of a motor vehicle and misdemeanor resisting a public officer warrants. While she was in custody, officers served her with two outstanding charges from Stokes County for probation violations.

Bosze is being held at the Surry County Detention Center on an $84,000 secured bond. Her court date was set for Dec. 10 in Surry County District Court.

When the new felony charged was added the next day, an additional $20,000 secured bond was added with a Jan. 7 date for that charge.

• Joseph Dylan Brown, 37, of Medley Hill Lane, Thurmond, was served an order for arrest Nov. 13 for failure to appear in court earlier that day on two traffic charges. He was given a $757 cash bond and a Jan. 8 court date.

• Tiffany Nichole McDonald, 30, of Salvation Lane, Lowgap, was served an order for arrest Nov. 14 on a charge of failure to pay child support/alimony, dated Aug. 6. She was given a $1,960 cash bond and a court date the next day.

• Daniel Wayne Hawks, 38, of Spencer Trail, Elkin, was served a warrant Nov. 14 charging him with assault on a female, dated Nov. 10. The victim is listed as Michelle Montgomery of the same address. He was given no bond and a Dec. 19 court date.

• Taylor Elizabeth Smith, 23, of Lakeview Drive, Mount Airy, was served a criminal summons Nov. 15 on a charge of injury to personal property, dated that same day. She was given a Dec. 19 court date.

The next day she was served a criminal summons for an assault and battery charge, dated the day before. She will face that charge on Dec. 19 as well.

• Dewey Wayne Carroll Jr., 57, of Lakeview Drive, Dobson, was served a warrant Nov. 15 on a charge of violation of a domestic violence protection order, dated the day before. He was given a $500 secured bond and a Dec. 5 court date.

He also faces a charge of assault on a female.

• Jason Robert Goins, 37, of Glass Road, Mount Airy, was served criminal summonses Nov. 15 charging him with assault and communicating threats, dated Oct. 19. The complainant is listed as Thomas Throckmorton of Mount Airy. Goins was given a Jan. 11 court date.

• Levi Trevor Goad, 26, of Bryant Mill Road, Ararat, was served a warrant Nov. 15 on a charge of violation of a domestic violence protection order, dated Nov. 9. He was given a $500 unsecured bond.

• Wesley Galaseti Simmons, 29, unknown address, was arrested on view Nov. 15 on Jack Trail, Pilot Mountain, on charges of felony violation of a domestic violence protection order (while carrying a deadly weapon), carrying a concealed gun, and assault on a government employee. He was jailed on no bond with a Feb. 7 court date.

Reach Jeff at 415-4692.

