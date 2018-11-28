Mount Airy Police Reports

• An incident at Walmart early Wednesday led to a Mount Airy man’s arrest on charges including a counterfeit currency violation, according to city police department reports. Marquis Anthony Hodges Whitlock, 32, of 245 Lewis Drive, was encountered at the store by police investigating property damage.

Whitlock subsequently was charged with possession of counterfeit currency, a felony, along with damage to personal property and possession of a Schedule III controlled substance. He also was found to be wanted on an order for arrest for failing to appear in court which had been issued on Oct. 25. Whitlock was confined in the Surry County Jail under a $4,000 secured bond and slated for a Jan. 23 appearance in District Court.

• Property was discovered stolen Monday from an unsecured 2001 Ford Focus at the residence of Audrey Anne Camerdella on Taylor Street, including her cream-colored Calvin Klein purse and matching wallet valued at $150. Also taken were miscellaneous debit cards, a driver’s license and a Social Security card.

• Randy Steven Hodges Jr., 36, of 303 Broad St., was arrested on Nov. 9 on a series of charges, including felony larceny, felonious possession of stolen goods/property, child abuse, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Other details were not listed, with Hodges held in the county jail under a secured bond awaiting a Dec. 17 court date.

• Two men were arrested on felony drug and other charges after a Nov. 7 traffic stop at 508 N. Andy Griffith Parkway. Davey Lee Reynolds, 55, of 3337 Shoals Road, Pinnacle, is charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver; possessing an open container of alcohol in the passenger area of a vehicle; and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was jailed under a $3,000 secured bond.

Also on that day, Reynolds was served with an outstanding warrant for a charge of aiding and abetting larceny which had been filed in the city on Oct. 18. He was placed under a $1,000 unsecured bond for this.

Terry Lee Bramlett, 44, of 1988 Fancy Gap Road, is accused of felonious possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and no operator’s license. Bramlett was held under a $2,000 secured bond, with both men scheduled to be in Surry District Court next Wednesday.