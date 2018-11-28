City relaxes rules on signs

Tom Joyce | The News Local businessman Gary York speaks during a public hearing on the change, which stemmed from a billboard owned by York being destroyed as a result of Hurricane Florence. -

These are uncertain times filled with dangers from hurricanes and other traumatic events, a realization that has led Mount Airy officials to alter city zoning regulations pertaining to signs.

The change, approved during the last meeting of the city council earlier this month, stems from an incident in September when a billboard was destroyed by high winds accompanying Hurricane Florence.

It had been erected in 1984 near the Big Lots shopping center in the south part of town. Recently, the large sign had promoted the Mount Airy Toyota dealership, according to the billboard’s owner, longtime local businessman and former Surry County commissioner Gary York.

However, York encountered difficulty when seeking to reconstruct the 34-year-old billboard, since it was bigger than what is permitted under modern regulations (500 to 600 square feet in area compared to 378 square feet).

York subsequently contacted Commissioner Jon Cawley, who criticized that restriction during a council meeting in October, saying it was bad policy to disallow the replacement of a sign — at its former size — that is harmed through an “act of God.”

Cawley asked that leeway be given to sign owners in such cases, which required changing the Mount Airy Zoning Ordinance and the holding of a public hearing beforehand.

That hearing occurred during the most-recent commissioners meeting, when no one expressed opposition to the change.

York spoke in favor of it, saying he would appreciate city officials allowing him to restore the billboard to what it was before.

The commissioners subsequently voted 5-0 for the rules change.

New language was approved for the city zoning ordinance stating that reconstruction or renovation of a non-conforming (not meeting existing rules) off-premise sign that is destroyed or significantly damaged by extraordinary means will now be allowed. Among the list of reasons are lightning, wind, flooding and explosions.

However, city Planning Director Andy Goodall pointed out at the recent meeting that some requirements will accompany sign-restoration efforts.

Zoning-compliance permits for those must be issued within four months after the event causing the destruction, and the reconstruction or renovation has to begin within 180 days of the permit-issuance date.

“It’s not something that would go on forever,” Goodall said.

Planning board reappointment

Also during their recent meeting, the city commissioners voted to reappoint Jeannie Studnicki to the Mount Airy Planning Board, an advisory group to the council on zoning and related matters.

Studnicki, whose term recently expired, had expressed interest in remaining on the nine-member planning board.

She was approved for a new three-year term that expires on Oct. 31, 2021.

Local businessman Gary York speaks during a public hearing on the change, which stemmed from a billboard owned by York being destroyed as a result of Hurricane Florence. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_Sign-this.jpg Local businessman Gary York speaks during a public hearing on the change, which stemmed from a billboard owned by York being destroyed as a result of Hurricane Florence. Tom Joyce | The News

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.