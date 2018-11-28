Pilot swears in new mayor, commissioners

Bill Colvard | The News Pilot Mountain’s new Mayor, Evan Cockerham, was surrounded by his family as he was sworn in on Monday by Judge Spencer Key. - Bill Colvard | The News Newly elected commissioner Donna Kiger is sworn in by Judge Spencer Key Monday night. - Bill Colvard | The News Newly elected commissioner Scott Needham is sworn in by Judge Spencer Key Monday night. - Bill Colvard | The News Pilot Mountain’s town board settles down to conduct business with town staff after newly elected members are sworn in on Monday. From left are town attorney Ed Woltz, Town Manager Michael Boaz, Commissioner Kim Quinn, Mayor Evan Cockerham, Commissioner Scott Needham, Commissioner Donna Kiger and Town Clerk Holly Utt. - -

Judge Spencer Key swore in the newly elected members of Pilot Mountain’s town board on Monday night before the new board got down to business.

First Evan Cockerham was sworn in as mayor, followed by Donna Kiger and Scott Needham as commissioners.

After offering an opportunity for public comment (there was none), and dispensing with consent agenda and committee reports — including a quarterly report from Tourism Partnership of Surry County’s executive director Jessica Roberts — the board’s first order of business was to honor outgoing commissioners and mayor.

Outgoing Mayor Dwight Atkins and outgoing Commissioner Linda Needham accepted plaques from Cockerham. Outgoing Commissioner Gary Bell was not present.

Prior to being sworn in as mayor, Cockerham had submitted a letter of resignation for the remaining two years on his term as commissioner. Next up on the agenda was filling that seat.

Town Manager Michael Boaz said three applications for the appointment had been received at town hall.

Discussing the issue, Commissioner Needham said, “There has not been much time between the election and now. People haven’t really had enough time to decide if they want to do it.”

Needham suggested the board wait to fill the seat until its next regular meeting on Jan 14 in order to allow more time for applications to be submitted. The board voted to do that, and Jan. 7 was set as the deadline to submit applications for the board seat.

When it came time for the board to appoint a Mayor Pro Tempore, the new commissioners pointed out that Commissioner Kim Quinn was now the senior commissioner. Quinn agreed to volunteer for the position after saying to Mayor Cockerham, “Be sure you attend all the meetings.”

The board elected to stick with the current meeting schedule: second Monday of each month at 7 p.m.

Town Manager Boaz brought a refund request to the board from someone who is located out of the city limits and asked to tap into the city water system. The tap was installed by the town, but the customer never connected to it, and has been being charged a minimum fee since that time. Boaz said the customer claimed not to know water rates for out of town limits customers were double that of in-town residents when the tap was requested.

There was some discussion as to how rate information is conveyed to potential customers. Town attorney Ed Woltz said the statute of limitations for refunds in North Carolina is two years, and the board shouldn’t refund further back than that. No one seemed quite sure how many other customers might be in the same position, and the commissioners were concerned about setting a precedent without having that information.

Boaz stressed they were not required to refund anything. The board postponed action until it had more information, which Boaz said he would get.

The board allocated funds to take the first step toward establishing a historic district with the National Registry. Boaz said it was the only way to make downtown redevelopment work.

The first phase will cost between $3,750 and $5,250.

Of the ideas that have been kicked around as the next step in redeveloping downtown, Mayor Cockerham said this one deserves priority as it is the most cost-effective.

A public meeting was set for Dec. 6 at 6 p.m. to unveil a streetscape plan commissioned by the previous board.

When the board returned from closed session, the board directed staff to prepare a statement regarding issues with the New River Tire location that prompted multiple complaints to town hall, and a called and then canceled public hearing several months ago.

Town manager Michael Boaz said, “That statement is forthcoming.”

