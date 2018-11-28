Cops to play Santa, shop with kids

Tom Joyce | The News Local law enforcement officers and youths congregate in the video game aisle during the Christmas shopping spree last year. -

Contrary to the usual portrayals, Santa Claus doesn’t always wear a red suit — sometimes he takes the form of law enforcement officers with uniforms and badges, who also deliver a bright holiday to youngsters.

That is the idea behind the annual Cops and Kids Christmas program of the Surry County Fraternal Order of Police (FOP), which allows local youths to go on a free shopping spree aided by officers representing a number of local agencies.

“It’s kind of two-fold — you know you’re helping someone have a Christmas that they may not have if you weren’t there, and you build relationships with the kids,” FOP President Kelly Hiatt said of the law enforcement community’s perspective.

“They see you as a human being as well.”

The 2018 Cops and Kids Christmas shopping event, scheduled for Dec. 8 at Walmart, has been a local holiday fixture for at least 30 years, according to Hiatt, a retired officer with the Mount Airy Police Department.

Once again, support from the community is being counted on to make the campaign a success for about 20 local youths who will be involved. Each is allowed to choose $150 worth of merchandise, half devoted to necessities such as clothing, and the rest for toys, sports equipment or anything else they want.

“This is 100-percent donations from individuals and businesses,” Hiatt said of the $3,000 earmarked for the shopping spree.

“We absolutely could not do it” without that assistance, he emphasized.

Kids are selected to participate through the Mount Airy Salvation Army.

“We usually try to limit it to 20,” Hiatt said, who will range in age this year from 5 to 16.

The participating youths will meet with the law enforcement officers for a kind of orientation session in the garden center at Walmart on the morning of Dec. 8. They‘ll be paired up with each other and then grab shopping carts for the excursion.

About 15 officers were involved last year, and typically they represent the police departments of all four municipalities in the county, along with the Surry Sheriff’s Office, N.C. Highway Patrol and Surry Community College Campus Police. N.C. Probation and Parole representatives also are enlisted, with officers’ family members sometimes helping, too, Hiatt said.

In addition, Bob Hodge of Shoals, a retired officer with the federal Defense Criminal Investigative Service, has been a volunteer with the Cops and Kids program for about 12 years.

While the merchandise the youths select carries a tag, the camaraderie and trust established between them and the officers during the event could be deemed priceless. This will continue even after the shopping spree when they eat lunch together, courtesy of Subway and Walmart.

The gifting aspect also can’t be downplayed.

“Most of them, I would think, if it were not for this (event), they probably wouldn’t be getting much for Christmas,” Hiatt said of the youths who benefit.

While this effort benefits children in the greater Mount Airy area, the drive is held simultaneously with a similar effort through the Surry County Sheriff’s Office that benefits children in the county school district.

Contributions for the Cops and Kids Christmas shopping campaign can be mailed to Surry County Fraternal Order of Police, P.O. Box 811, Dobson, NC, 27017.

“They’ve always been real good to help us,” Hiatt said of local businesses and the public at large who support the program each year.

Hiatt can be contacted at 336-429-8480 to arrange sponsorships for the effort or for more information. (Since the youths involved are pre-screened, that number should not be used to request assistance.)

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

