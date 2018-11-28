Board OKs more time for apartment project

Tom Joyce | The News City Attorney Hugh Campbell is shown during a meeting earlier this month when plans for an upscale apartment complex in downtown Mount Airy were left uncertain, a situation that was cleared up Monday night. -

After plans for an upscale apartment complex in downtown Mount Airy basically were left in limbo by the city Board of Commissioners earlier this month, more decisive action has now been taken.

This occurred Monday evening, officially giving the developer of the project more time — until Dec. 31 — to secure financing for it and to begin construction — proposals that were shrouded with uncertainty after a Nov. 15 commissioners meeting.

The board was faced then with approving a second amendment to an “unwind” agreement with Spencer’s Mill Ventures, LLC. It is seeking to develop at least 65 apartment units on Lot 2 of the former Spencer’s Inc. textile-manufacturing property now owned by the city government.

That amendment was requested in order to allow Spencer’s Mill Ventures more time for the financing and construction launch. It came on the heels of an initial extension of the development agreement setting respective Sept. 30 and Oct. 31 deadlines for those steps, which occurred after Spencer’s Mill Ventures had failed to meet earlier target dates.

While the commissioners voted 3-2 on Nov. 15 to approve the second unwind agreement, that didn’t count due to an earlier move requiring all decisions regarding the Spencer’s redevelopment to be at least 4-1.

This left uncertain matters including the execution of an unwind provision for the city to take back the property it had sold to the limited-liability company last December for $36,000.

Tying up loose ends

Fast-forwarding to Monday night, the city commissioners met in a closed session to again discuss the issue.

“My sense was that the mayor was concerned about things being in limbo,” City Attorney Hugh Campbell said of the catalyst for that meeting. “So the mayor asked to get everybody back to the table, so the city maintains some control over the events that are going to be happening in the next couple of weeks.”

The commissioners responded Monday by voting 4-0 to approve the second amendment to the unwind agreement, specifically authorizing Mayor David Rowe to sign it, with Commissioner Jim Armbrister absent from the meeting. Both he and the board’s Jon Cawley had cast the two dissenting votes on Nov. 15.

On Tuesday, Cawley explained his “yes” vote from Monday night, saying he saw a need for Mount Airy officials to chart a clear direction for the apartment project going forward.

“This thing is going to hang in limbo until the city makes a decision,” Cawley said of his reasoning in offering support for the latest agreement.

But he remains opposed to the apartment project, added Cawley, who earlier termed it “a really bad deal” for the municipality. This includes the payback to the city in property tax revenues for its up-front expenses for the development, including a promised parking lot for the apartment complex with a price tag of around $350,000.

Cawley explained that he had questions earlier about the wording of the contract, including whether it contained sufficient teeth for the city to execute the unwind provision. It seemed to him “there was no way for the city to ever end this thing.”

The North Ward commissioner indicated Tuesday that he believes the action taken Monday evening will provide that protection.

“Within five days we will get the property back,” he said in the event of a failure by Spencer’s Mill Ventures to secure the financing or commence construction by Dec. 31.

The Spencer’s Mill Ventures limited-liability company was formed by the Belmont Sayre real estate development firm of Durham for purposes of the apartment project.

Developer responds rapidly

Monday’s decision allowing the extension also contained another deadline, according to information provided afterward by the city attorney. It stated that the agreement by the commissioners was contingent upon the developer signing and returning it before 5 p.m. next Monday.

Campbell said Tuesday afternoon that this already has occurred, with the document now sitting on the mayor’s desk.

“A draft of this document was previously submitted to the developer,” Campbell pointed out, which Cawley said was before Nov. 15.

“It was informally approved but not executed because execution became unnecessary after the board of commissioners did not vote to approve,” the city attorney added in reference to the earlier stance by the board.

Campbell further mentioned that the developer’s failure to accept the terms in the second unwind agreement would be deemed “material” by the board. This would allow it to pursue available legal remedies, he said, including the unwinding of the purchase agreement.

Meanwhile, the municipality is required to begin construction of infrastructure components to aid the apartment project by Jan. 31.

A Phase I infrastructure schedule calls for Mount Airy to spend not less than $1.5 million but no more than $1.76 million, plus a required contingency budget to cover unforeseen expenses.

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

