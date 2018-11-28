Mount Airy Police Reports

• A suspicious-person call that officers responded to at Circle K on Rockford Street Saturday resulted in the locating of a suspect wanted for alleged unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports.

Davey Lee Reynolds, 55, of 3337 Shoals Road in Pinnacle, was served with a criminal summons on that charge, which had been issued on Nov. 19 with Teresa Fula, a Pinnacle woman who lives near Reynolds, as the complainant. He is scheduled to appear in Surry District Court on Dec. 19.

• A traffic stop on Renfro Street at Independence Boulevard led to seven charges against a Dobson resident last Wednesday, including a felony, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance. Luis Oscar Westerband, 21, of 954 S. Main St., also is accused of driving while impaired, no operator’s license, fictitious registration, failing to stop at a stop sign, simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Westerband was released on a $6,000 unsecured bond to appear in District Court on Feb. 18.

• A woman identified in police records as Heather Marie Luallen, 27, of 1120 Granite Road, was served with a criminal summons for a charge of assault and battery on Nov. 10. It had been filed on Oct. 26 with Isabella Ann Hamilton of North Main Street as the complainant. The person charged was scheduled to appear in Surry District Court on Monday.

• A traffic stop for an alleged registration violation on Riverside Drive at Linville Road led to Christy Lynn Marsh, 33, of 1326 Carolina Court, being served with an outstanding criminal summons for a school attendance law violation that had been issued on Feb. 13 by an administrator of Central Middle School at Dobson. Marsh, who was charged with expired inspection along with expired registration, is scheduled to appear in court next Tuesday.

• A Trane commercial HVAC unit received damages estimated at $21,000 at an unsecured, and unidentified, business located at 113 Mayberry Mall Road during a break-in that was discovered on Nov. 1. The crime involved a cutting device being used to sever copper piping after the building was entered, with Mayberry Mall Realty Management, LLC, listed as the victim.

• Property damage was reported on Oct. 31 at the residence of Sherry Boyd Reid on East Independence Boulevard, where the rear window of a 1997 Mitsubishi Montero station wagon owned by Reid was broken. The damage was put at $200.